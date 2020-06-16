Michael Jordan, Crew Finish 9th in Fishing Tournament Despite 442.3-Pound Catch

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's boat finished ninth in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament for heaviest blue marlin thanks to a 442.3-pound fish reeled in last week.

The crew aboard Catch 23 were fifth in the competition after last Tuesday when they brought in the giant:

They eventually slid down the leaderboard over the next few days, with Pelagic Hunter II finishing in first after catching a 495.2-pound marlin. The winners took home over $200,000 in prizes.

The annual competition in Morehead City, N.C., had 205 boats participating in this year's event.



Jordan previously said he has competed in marlin tournaments in the past, although this was his first within his home state of North Carolina.