Michael Jordan, Crew Finish 9th in Fishing Tournament Despite 442.3-Pound Catch

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan smiles as he greets people and hands out food for Thanksgiving to members of the community in Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's boat finished ninth in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament for heaviest blue marlin thanks to a 442.3-pound fish reeled in last week.

The crew aboard Catch 23 were fifth in the competition after last Tuesday when they brought in the giant:

They eventually slid down the leaderboard over the next few days, with Pelagic Hunter II finishing in first after catching a 495.2-pound marlin. The winners took home over $200,000 in prizes

The annual competition in Morehead City, N.C., had 205 boats participating in this year's event.

Jordan previously said he has competed in marlin tournaments in the past, although this was his first within his home state of North Carolina.

Related

    They Only Played One NBA Game

    Only 66 players in NBA history played just one game. Many didn't want to comment, but a few spoke about their memories ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    They Only Played One NBA Game

    Gerald Narciso
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver on NBA Restart

    Commissioner says resuming season 'may not be for everyone' and 'will entail enormous sacrifice' for those involved

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver on NBA Restart

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Trade NBA's Worst Contracts 💡

    Ideas that prove no contract is really untradeable in the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How to Trade NBA's Worst Contracts 💡

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Will NBA Allow Players to Kneel During the Anthem?

    League spokesman Mike Bass: 'As has been the case of the last several years, we will work in partnership with the players on important issues like this'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will NBA Allow Players to Kneel During the Anthem?

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report