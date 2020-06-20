Every NFL Team's Most Intriguing Project Player Heading into the 2020 Season

0 of 32

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Project players in the NFL can be viewed negatively. They aren't polished. They're meant to be molded over time to maximize their capabilities. Thus, they're arguably the most interesting players on a team.

Each roster features a handful of projects who could eventually make significant contributions. We'll highlight the most intriguing one from every squad based on their ability to affect the lineup.

Before going any further, we must set parameters to define a project. None of the following players have been full-time starters. They can't be first-round picks. They can't even be rookies. They're still-developing individuals who have flashed upside and possess the potential to become even better.

Each provides hope at a particular position, either as a possible star or critical piece to their squad's roster.