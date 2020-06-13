Dalvin Cook Rumors: RB Felt 'Disrespected' by Vikings' Contract Offer

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly decided to start a holdout after feeling "disrespected" by the team's latest contract extension offer.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Cook won't take part in any further team activities, including training camp, unless he received a "reasonable" proposal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided further details about the situation Saturday on SportsCenter:

"I'm told he's planning to hold out simply because he felt disrespected by the offer the Vikings put on the table. This is a player that believes he's one of the best at his position, but he wasn't asking really for Chirstian McCaffrey money, which is $16 million per year. He would probably take less than that. So they have about a month to try to find a sweet spot before training camp or else he plans to not show up."

Cook earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after gained 1,654 yards from scrimmage, which ranked seventh in the NFL, and 13 total touchdowns in 14 appearances.

It was a breakout campaign for the 24-year-old Florida State product, who'd been limited to 15 games across his first two seasons because of injuries.

"I consider myself the best back in the game," Cook told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press in April.

The Florida native added he wanted to remain with the Vikings for the long haul.

"I definitely love Minnesota," Cook told Tomasson. "I love everything the state has to bring. Being a kid, I was drafted (in 2017) from Miami, so I didn't know what I was getting myself into. I actually am happy where I'm at, and I would like to be in Minnesota long term."

He's scheduled to carry a $2 million cap hit for the 2020 season, the final year of his rookie contract, which ranks 39th among NFL running backs, per Spotrac.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported Tuesday sources said Cook would "gladly take" an extension offer worth $13 million annually.

That would tie him with the Houston Texans' David Johnson for the fourth-highest average salary among running backs behind only the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million) and New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell ($13.1 million), according to Spotrac.

Minnesota is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign Sept. 13 against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.