Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, More MLB Players Call for Change in Video

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 16, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees during batting practice against the Boston Red Sox before Game Three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 16-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Several Major League Baseball players including New York Yankees All-Star outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton as well as Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen co-starred in a video urging fans to "cheer with us" and support the Black Lives Matter movement:

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Seattle Mariners utilityman Dee Gordon and retired Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia also lent their voices to the video. 

The video, produced by Coleture, is similar to one created by NFL stars earlier this month:

LeBron James applauded MLB players for sending a "VERY STRONG" message:

The league released a statement June 3:

The Boston Red Sox released a separate statement June 10 acknowledging racist abuse that occurs in their ballpark in response to retired All-Star outfielder Torii Hunter saying he had a no-trade clause to Boston because of how many times he had racial slurs directed at him at Fenway Park:

Athletes across sports have been using their individual platforms to advocate for reform related to police brutality and racial injustice since the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Protests have been ongoing in the U.S. and globally, including in all 50 states.

