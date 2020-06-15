Lafayette Morrison Charged as 'Inside Man' in $280K Aqueduct Racetrack Robbery

Robert Riger/Getty Images

A security guard at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York, is reportedly facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of allegations he was the "inside man" in an armed robbery of more than $280,000.

Bruce Golding of the New York Post reported the news Monday, noting security guard Lafayette Morrison allegedly informed two accomplices of how the racetrack would transport the money from its vault.

Lamel Miller is accused of stealing the money, and he and Morrison were both charged under the federal Hobbs Act, which addresses crimes involving interstate or foreign commerce.

According to Golding, Miller and an accomplice held multiple employees—including Morrison—at gunpoint and stole their cellphones. Miller and an unidentified man then took off with a black duffel bag holding the racetrack's money.

The robbery happened after the Aqueduct Racetrack held its "Gotham Day" races March 7.

Mischevious Alex won the $300,000 Gotham Stakes (G3), outlasting a field of 11 in dominant fashion. The colt notched a two-length victory and stretched his winning streak to three with the performance.