Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was among the NFL players who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed the news Monday to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Elliott later tweeted and intimated that his diagnosis being made public could be a violation of HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Sportico legal analyst Michael McCann explained why journalists reporting on medical conditions can't be in violation of HIPAA:

Rapoport reported "several" players on the Cowboys and Texans tested positive for the coronavirus.

None of the players who have the virus are believed to have been at team facilities.

In April, the Cowboys spoke to Elliott and Dak Prescott after the quarterback hosted a party that allegedly had around 30 people, which violated safer-at-home coronavirus restrictions at the time. Prescott denied the party ever had more than 10 people. Police were called to his home and were unable to verify more than 10 people being at the gathering.

"I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan at the time. "I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore. They're certainly guys we have the utmost respect for and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today."

None of the other players who tested positive have been identified.