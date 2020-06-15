Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the bench in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was among the NFL players who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed the news Monday to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Elliott later tweeted and intimated that his diagnosis being made public could be a violation of HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. 

Sportico legal analyst Michael McCann explained why journalists reporting on medical conditions can't be in violation of HIPAA: 

Rapoport reported "several" players on the Cowboys and Texans tested positive for the coronavirus. 

None of the players who have the virus are believed to have been at team facilities.

In April, the Cowboys spoke to Elliott and Dak Prescott after the quarterback hosted a party that allegedly had around 30 people, which violated safer-at-home coronavirus restrictions at the time. Prescott denied the party ever had more than 10 people. Police were called to his home and were unable to verify more than 10 people being at the gathering.

"I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan at the time. "I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore. They're certainly guys we have the utmost respect for and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today."

None of the other players who tested positive have been identified.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Kyle Long Takes Shot at Bears

    Retired OL responds to fan asking if he'll ever return to Chicago: 'I would wait for a new staff'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyle Long Takes Shot at Bears

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    One Player from Each NFC East Team Who Could Traded

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    One Player from Each NFC East Team Who Could Traded

    David Harrison
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Cowboys, Texans Test Positive

    ‘Several’ players on Dallas and Houston have recently tested positive for COVID-19 (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys, Texans Test Positive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Offseason's Big Winners and Losers

    B/R highlights notable names and teams on both ends of the spectrum 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Offseason's Big Winners and Losers

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report