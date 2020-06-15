Yankees Appeal Judge's Decision to Unseal 2017 Letter About MLB Investigation

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: A detailed view of the New York Yankees logo on top of Steinbrenner Field before the spring training game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have filed an appeal against a judge's decision to unseal a 2017 letter from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressing an investigation, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

This comes after Judge Jed Rakoff ordered Friday that the letter, which was sent to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, be unsealed as part of a lawsuit against MLB brought by daily fantasy sports contestants, per Drellich.

The team was directed to unseal the letter on June 19, giving the team a chance to file an appeal.

The Yankees previously argued in court they had a privacy interest because public disclosure would cause "significant reputational injury." 

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

