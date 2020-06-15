Yankees Appeal Judge's Decision to Unseal 2017 Letter About MLB Investigation

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have filed an appeal against a judge's decision to unseal a 2017 letter from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressing an investigation, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

This comes after Judge Jed Rakoff ordered Friday that the letter, which was sent to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, be unsealed as part of a lawsuit against MLB brought by daily fantasy sports contestants, per Drellich.

The team was directed to unseal the letter on June 19, giving the team a chance to file an appeal.

The Yankees previously argued in court they had a privacy interest because public disclosure would cause "significant reputational injury."

