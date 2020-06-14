Dale Earnhardt Jr.: NASCAR Xfinity Homestead-Miami Race 'Might Be the Last One'

Terry Renna/Associated Press

Fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway may have been his last one.

"I don't know how many more of these I'll do," Earnhardt said, per Jerry Bonkowski of NBC Sports. "This might be the last one. This ain't no tease or anything. I'm not trying to be annoying about that. It's just a lot of commitment and I don't know. It's getting to the point where I've got to decide whether I'm helping things or I'm not helping the team, can I help the team in other ways."

Bonkowski noted Earnhardt has not competed in a NASCAR Cup race since November 2017 and has made three Xfinity Series starts since then, with one in 2018, one in 2019 and one this year.

He has not finished better than fourth place.

Earnhardt is a national broadcaster for the sport and has a weekly Dale Jr. Download podcast.

He also revealed he was feeling quite anxious prior to Saturday's race and may shift to broadcasting full time instead of occasionally appearing in the Xfinity Series.

Earnhardt competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 19 years from 1999 through 2017 and tallied 26 victories and 260 top-10 finishes. He also has 24 wins in 24 years of NASCAR Xfinity Series races with the last one coming in 2016.

He is one of 15 nominees to be selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2021.

If chosen, he would join his legendary father in the Hall.