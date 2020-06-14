Street Profits, Viking Raiders Team Up vs. Akira Tozawa at WWE Backlash 2020

Credit: WWE.com

The Street Profits entered Backlash as the Raw tag team champions, and they left the show with the belts around their waists after their match against The Viking Raiders was scrapped.

Instead, the teams ended up brawling in the parking lot.

Braun Strowman replaced the windshield on his car after The Miz and John Morrison destroyed it on the June 5 edition of SmackDown. The WWE universal champion will need to head back to the body shop after Backlash.

At one point, the Street Profits and Viking Raiders joined forces to fend off a group of ninjas led by Akira Tozawa.

The segment ended when the four wrestlers ended up in a dumpster outside of the WWE Performance Center. A tentacle monster began to surface in the dumpster, and the show cut away as Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik and Ivar were making a hasty retreat.

The cinematic-style fight fits with how the rivalry has unfolded.

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders have been feuding in recent weeks, with the action located everywhere but the ring. Throughout their "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" challenge, they've faced off in a number of non-wrestling events.

Especially during the era of Coliseum Video, WWE often utilized similar skits, some of which have become legendary. A generation of fans still fondly recall watching Mr. Perfect showcase his athletic ability in various sports.

Using those skits to build toward a title match was somewhat puzzling, though, especially when the tag team division is already such an overlooked part of Raw and SmackDown.

It's anybody's guess as to what's in store for the Street Profits and Viking Raiders from here.