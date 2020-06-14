Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders for WWE Raw Tag Team Titles Added to Backlash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

WWE.com

We've seen the Street Profits and Viking Raiders bowl. We've seen them golf. We've even seen them throw axes.

Apparently, now we'll get to see them actually wrestle.

WWE announced the Street Profits will defend their Raw tag team championships against the Viking Raiders as part of Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view.

The two teams have been engaged in an "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” challenge over the past several weeks. The Raiders clinched a victory over the Profits on Monday's Raw in the decathlon, which featured pre-taped segments of the teams bowling, golfing, playing basketball, axe throwing and several other activities.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    📝 Who should face IC Champ AJ Styles? 🍊 Jericho, Cassidy program is perfect 💤 WWE's lazy booking of its champions ➡️ Catch up on all the hot takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Randy Orton Laughs at WrestleMania Critics

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Randy Orton Laughs at WrestleMania Critics

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Life After Being The Undertaker

    WWE legend tells B/R what it's like being The Deadman after 30 years and how social media affects today's wrestlers 📲

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Life After Being The Undertaker

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter Four Highlights

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter Four Highlights

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report