Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders for WWE Raw Tag Team Titles Added to Backlash

WWE.com

We've seen the Street Profits and Viking Raiders bowl. We've seen them golf. We've even seen them throw axes.

Apparently, now we'll get to see them actually wrestle.

WWE announced the Street Profits will defend their Raw tag team championships against the Viking Raiders as part of Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view.

The two teams have been engaged in an "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” challenge over the past several weeks. The Raiders clinched a victory over the Profits on Monday's Raw in the decathlon, which featured pre-taped segments of the teams bowling, golfing, playing basketball, axe throwing and several other activities.

