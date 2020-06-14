WWE Backlash 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Backlash on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Backlash Thoughts

The Backlash PPV name goes all the way back to 1999, so for many fans, this event has been around for as long as they have been watching pro wrestling.

When it comes to this year's event, the match getting the most attention on social media is one of the few bouts without a title on the line.

Edge and Orton fought in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, but this time they will test their mat skills in what is being billed as potentially the greatest wrestling match of all time.

Management probably doesn't expect anyone to declare this match to be the best ever when it's over, but the pressure a tagline like that puts on a performer is huge. Edge and Orton are veterans, so we can expect a solid performance at the very least.

Lashley challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship should also be a good match, as should Hardy vs. Sheamus and the women's tag title bout.

Crews vs. Andrade for the U.S. title has a chance to be the Match of the night if they are given enough time. All in all, the lineup for Backlash should lead to an enjoyable PPV for everyone.