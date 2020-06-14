WWE Backlash 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Backlash 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardJune 14, 2020
After not being part of the lineup last year, WWE is bringing back the Backlash pay-per-view this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about the show.
Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Backlash Card
Here is a look at the lineup as of the time this article was published, according to WWE.com:
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever)
- Asuka vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women's Championship)
- Apollo Crews vs. Andrade (United States Championship)
- Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
- Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
- Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Bliss and Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championship)
PPV Live Stream
The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Backlash on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
Other Backlash Thoughts
The Backlash PPV name goes all the way back to 1999, so for many fans, this event has been around for as long as they have been watching pro wrestling.
When it comes to this year's event, the match getting the most attention on social media is one of the few bouts without a title on the line.
Edge and Orton fought in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, but this time they will test their mat skills in what is being billed as potentially the greatest wrestling match of all time.
Management probably doesn't expect anyone to declare this match to be the best ever when it's over, but the pressure a tagline like that puts on a performer is huge. Edge and Orton are veterans, so we can expect a solid performance at the very least.
Lashley challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship should also be a good match, as should Hardy vs. Sheamus and the women's tag title bout.
Crews vs. Andrade for the U.S. title has a chance to be the Match of the night if they are given enough time. All in all, the lineup for Backlash should lead to an enjoyable PPV for everyone.
