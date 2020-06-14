WWE Rumors: Latest Buzz, Potential Spoilers Ahead of 2020 Backlash

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After shelving the name in 2019, WWE has brought back the Backlash pay-per-view as the third major main-roster event since WWE began filming at the Performance Center prior to WrestleMania 36 in April.

Backlash is one of the longest-running events outside of the big four PPVs: WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The first PPV under this name took place in 1999 at the height of the Attitude Era. The main event saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin retain the WWE Championship over The Rock after beating him for the title at WrestleMania XV the previous month.

This year's Backlash has seven matches scheduled. Let's take a quick look at the card before we examine the latest rumors and buzz heading into Sunday's PPV.