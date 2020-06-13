Larry Fitzgerald: Protests Must Lead to Action After Killing of George Floyd

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said that worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody must lead toward action in combating social justice issues.

Fitzgerald made the comments on a conference call with reporters on Friday (h/t ESPN's Josh Weinfuss):

"That's really what's going to effect change," Fitzgerald said.

The 16-year veteran, who is originally from Minneapolis, told reporters that he is currently in his hometown attending protests with his 12-year-old son, Devin, and providing help.

"I'm trying to put out fires here in Minneapolis right now. I'll definitely make sure that my presence is felt, and I really want people to believe it's important now to not just do a lot of talking, right? I've said what I've felt. I said what I believe to be right in my heart, and now it's just about the action. It's about serving the community, closing the divide, and that's really what my focus is right now, is trying to do that here, try to do that in Arizona and be a positive influence."

Per Weinfuss, Floyd was killed in the same neighborhood where Fitzgerald grew up.

The Cardinals wideout said he has spoken with politicians, community activists and leaders in recent weeks and had conversations with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich as well.

As for what's next, Fitzgerald said he is not sure if he will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season, saying he doesn't need to make the decision until August.

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler and Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, has caught 130 combined touchdown passes for Arizona in his 16 seasons.