Larry Fitzgerald: Protests Must Lead to Action After Killing of George Floyd

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said that worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody must lead toward action in combating social justice issues.

Fitzgerald made the comments on a conference call with reporters on Friday (h/t ESPN's Josh Weinfuss):

"That's really what's going to effect change," Fitzgerald said. 

The 16-year veteran, who is originally from Minneapolis, told reporters that he is currently in his hometown attending protests with his 12-year-old son, Devin, and providing help.

"I'm trying to put out fires here in Minneapolis right now. I'll definitely make sure that my presence is felt, and I really want people to believe it's important now to not just do a lot of talking, right? I've said what I've felt. I said what I believe to be right in my heart, and now it's just about the action. It's about serving the community, closing the divide, and that's really what my focus is right now, is trying to do that here, try to do that in Arizona and be a positive influence."

Per Weinfuss, Floyd was killed in the same neighborhood where Fitzgerald grew up.

The Cardinals wideout said he has spoken with politicians, community activists and leaders in recent weeks and had conversations with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich as well.

As for what's next, Fitzgerald said he is not sure if he will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season, saying he doesn't need to make the decision until August.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler and Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, has caught 130 combined touchdown passes for Arizona in his 16 seasons.  

Related

    Virtual offseason has kept Cardinals 'locked in,' says Christian Kirk

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Virtual offseason has kept Cardinals 'locked in,' says Christian Kirk

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire

    Pat Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships for higher education

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Pat Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships for higher education

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Remembering the '92 season with 92 days till Cardinals' season opener

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Remembering the '92 season with 92 days till Cardinals' season opener

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire

    Kraft Family Vows to 'Speak Up' About Racism, Social Injustice

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kraft Family Vows to 'Speak Up' About Racism, Social Injustice

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report