Video: Cam Newton Posts Workout Highlights with Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.

Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton revealed he was working out with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Saturday:

The pair worked out at UCLA in Los Angeles.

The one-minute video featured the ex-Carolina Panther signal-caller looking healthy after missing all but two games last year with a Lisfranc injury.

Newton had surgery in December, per comments made then by former interim Panthers head coach Perry Fewell.

"I can tell you it was successful and he's back home in Atlanta rehabbing," Fewell said, per ESPN's David Newton. "Everything looked good from that standpoint, and that is about as much as I know."

Newton also has dealt with lingering shoulder issues over the years, but he passed a physical in March and was given a clean bill of health, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newton played nine years for the Panthers. He won the 2015 NFL MVP and led his team a Super Bowl 50 appearance that season, accounting for 45 regular-season touchdowns (35 passing, 10 rushing).

The ex-Auburn star also led Carolina to back-to-back-to-back NFC South titles from 2013-2015 and another playoff appearance in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, the Panthers released Newton in the offseason, and he's still looking for an NFL home.

Beckham just finished his sixth NFL season and first with the Cleveland Browns after five years with the New York Giants. He amassed 1,000 or more yards for the fifth time by catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns despite playing through a sports hernia.

He underwent successful surgery for the injury in January, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.