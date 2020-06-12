Dominique Wilkins' Brother Gerald, Ex-Knicks G, Arrested for 3rd Time in 2 Weeks

Former New York Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins was arrested this week, marking the third time he has been arrested since May 31. 

According to CBS46, Wilkins was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia, after allegedly throwing an object at a colleague and chasing them with a screwdriver at his place of employment on June 9. Wilkins was charged with simple battery, theft by taking and aggravated assault.

The 56-year-old was previously arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and hindering law enforcement after allegedly barricading himself in someone's room, pouring accelerant and disabling the smoke alarm on June 6.

Wilkins' May 31 arrest came after a woman said he tried to force his way into her home and pushed her, leading to a simple assault charge.

Wilkins is the brother of former Atlanta Hawks superstar and Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. He is also the father of Damien Wilkins, who played 10 NBA seasons, primarily with the Seattle SuperSonics.

Gerald was a collegiate standout at Chattanooga before getting selected by the Knicks in the second round of the 1985 NBA draft.

Gerald Wilkins played 13 NBA seasons, seven with the Knicks, two with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one with the Vancouver Grizzlies and three with the Orlando Magic.

His best season came in 1986-87 with the Knicks when he averaged a career-high 19.1 points and 4.4 assists to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Overall, Gerald Wilkins averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 900 career NBA regular-season games.

