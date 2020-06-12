Report: WNBA Submits 'Very Good Proposal' to Players; Includes 100% of Salaries

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The WNBA has reportedly submitted a proposal to the players union with the hope of finalizing a plan for the 2020 season.

Per ESPN's Mechelle Voepel, the proposal includes a 22-game regular season and would give players 100 percent of their salaries.

One WNBA agent told Voepel the league's offer is, "very good" for the players: "No one will criticize anyone who doesn't want to play. But the majority of players definitely want to play. And they appreciate the work that's been done by the league, the union and the executive committee to get to this proposal."

Voepel previously reported the WNBA was targeting a July 24 start date for the season, with teams playing at IMG Academy in Florida, but there was speculation that a shorter regular season could prompt the league to offer players 60 percent of their total salary.

As part of the proposal, all players, coaches and team personnel will undergo coronavirus testing throughout the season.

According to Voepel, players who are "medically-certified as high risk if they contracted coronavirus" would be permitted to opt out of playing this season and receive their full salary.

Under the proposed schedule, per Voepel, a traditional postseason format would still be in place. The first and second rounds would be single-elimination, while the conference finals and WNBA Finals would each be best-of-five series.

As part of the new CBA agreed on in January, teams were set to play a record 36 games during the regular season starting on May 15. The league announced in April the start of the season would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.