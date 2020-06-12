Report: WNBA Submits 'Very Good Proposal' to Players; Includes 100% of Salaries

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 25: The new WNBA logo is seen on a chair back during a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky at Target Center on May 25, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The WNBA has reportedly submitted a proposal to the players union with the hope of finalizing a plan for the 2020 season.  

Per ESPN's Mechelle Voepel, the proposal includes a 22-game regular season and would give players 100 percent of their salaries. 

One WNBA agent told Voepel the league's offer is, "very good" for the players: "No one will criticize anyone who doesn't want to play. But the majority of players definitely want to play. And they appreciate the work that's been done by the league, the union and the executive committee to get to this proposal."

Voepel previously reported the WNBA was targeting a July 24 start date for the season, with teams playing at IMG Academy in Florida, but there was speculation that a shorter regular season could prompt the league to offer players 60 percent of their total salary. 

As part of the proposal, all players, coaches and team personnel will undergo coronavirus testing throughout the season. 

According to Voepel, players who are "medically-certified as high risk if they contracted coronavirus" would be permitted to opt out of playing this season and receive their full salary. 

Under the proposed schedule, per Voepel, a traditional postseason format would still be in place. The first and second rounds would be single-elimination, while the conference finals and WNBA Finals would each be best-of-five series. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

As part of the new CBA agreed on in January, teams were set to play a record 36 games during the regular season starting on May 15. The league announced in April the start of the season would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related

    Kelsey Plum Out for 2020 Season

    Aces announce that Plum had successful surgery today on her left Achilles tendon and will miss next season

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Kelsey Plum Out for 2020 Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Forms Voting Rights Group

    Bron, Trae Young and other stars are forming a group to help protect African Americans' voting rights

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    LeBron Forms Voting Rights Group

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, More Call for 2021 NCAA Events to Be Moved from Idaho

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, More Call for 2021 NCAA Events to Be Moved from Idaho

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Your Natasha Cloud 'Guaranteed' T-Shirt 🔥🛒

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Get Your Natasha Cloud 'Guaranteed' T-Shirt 🔥🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP