The Greatest 1-Year MLB Draft Haul for All 30 Teams Since 1990

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

It will be years before we know who walks away as the true winners and losers of the 2020 MLB draft.

However, we do have the benefit of hindsight on past drafts, and we set out to determine each MLB team's best one-year draft haul since 1990.

The idea here was to find which year produced the best collection of MLB talent.

While the easy way to determine that would have been to simply highlight the draft class that has produced the most WAR for each team, those numbers are often skewed by one player. For example, the Seattle Mariners' draft class in 1993 produced 119 WAR at the MLB level, but Alex Rodriguez was responsible for 117.5 of that. In that case, it was more a single good pick than a truly impressive overall draft haul.

With that in mind, the goal was to find draft classes that contained at least three solid MLB contributors, with the best class chosen subjectively once that criterion was met.

Since we're only going back to 1990, each team's best pre-1990 class was also highlighted in a quick note at the bottom of each slide. That excludes the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, each of whom became a franchise after the 1990 season.