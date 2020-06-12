Roger Goodell, NFL to Observe Juneteenth as Holiday Amid Social Unrest

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday the league will observe Juneteenth, an annual June 19 celebration marking the end of slavery in the Confederacy in 1865, as a league holiday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the full statement from Goodell:

Numerous NFL players are among the athletes who've spoken about the need for change to secure racial justice in the United States in recent weeks.

It's part of a widespread movement, highlighted by worldwide protests, following the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

NFL players released a powerful video last week calling on the league to help them enact change:

Goodell responded with a video statement in which declared the league was "wrong" with how it handled previous protests about the issues of racial injustice and police brutality. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement of kneeling for the national anthem in 2016.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff," Goodell said.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery, marked on June 19th, the date in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas were finally informed they were free. Per Juneteenth.com, modern celebrations are used to "promote and cultivate knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture":

"Juneteenth today, celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures. As it takes on a more national, symbolic and even global perspective, the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, for all of the roots tie back to this fertile soil from which a national day of pride is growing."

Nike and Twitter are among the other profile high-profile companies that have established Juneteenth as a company holiday beginning in 2020.