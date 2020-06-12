MLB Reportedly to Propose 72-Game Season with 80-85% Prorated Player Salaries

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters after a meeting of baseball team owners in New York, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball's executive council to explore a plan that could see the team split its home games between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, reports said Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's latest proposal to the MLB Players Association will reportedly include a regular season of 72 games games and an increased percentage of prorated salaries.  

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported MLB will propose a 72-game season with an increase from the previous pay proposal if there is a postseason. 

Per ESPN's Karl Ravech, the league is expected to make its proposal on Friday with "a payment of somewhere between 80 percent and 85 percent of the players' prorated salary," expanded playoffs and a share of the playoff pool money. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

