MLB Reportedly to Propose 72-Game Season with 80-85% Prorated Player Salaries

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's latest proposal to the MLB Players Association will reportedly include a regular season of 72 games games and an increased percentage of prorated salaries.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported MLB will propose a 72-game season with an increase from the previous pay proposal if there is a postseason.

Per ESPN's Karl Ravech, the league is expected to make its proposal on Friday with "a payment of somewhere between 80 percent and 85 percent of the players' prorated salary," expanded playoffs and a share of the playoff pool money.

