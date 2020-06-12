Mitchell Trubisky: Bears' Nick Foles Trade Pissed Me Off 'In a Good Way'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky is looking forward to competing with Nick Foles to be the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback in 2020.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Trubisky said he was "pissed off in a good way" by the team's decision to acquire Foles:

"I've been motivated ever since. I think it's going to be a good competition. Foles has had a crazy career as well so it's been cool having him in our room talking ball. I know we're going to push each other. But I still feel like this is my team and I'm excited for the competition and just get back on the field with my guys and show everybody what I can still do and how hard I've been working this offseason to help the Bears win games this year."

The Bears sent a compensatory 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Trubisky.

General manager Ryan Pace told reporters the team was holding an "open competition" between Trubisky and Foles for the starting job this season.

Head coach Matt Nagy vowed to be open with both players about where they stand throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Bears put additional pressure on Trubisky in May when they declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft will be eligible for free agency after this season.

Trubisky was a disappointment last season after helping the Bears win the NFC North in 2018. The 25-year-old ranked 28th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks with a 39.5 QBR and last with 6.1 yards per attempt.