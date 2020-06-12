Malcolm Brogdon Explains How His Agent Convinced Bucks to Pick Him in 2016 Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Malcolm Brogdon was a two-time consensus All-American, three-time All-ACC selection, ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year during his collegiate career at Virginia, but his agent apparently had to convince the Milwaukee Bucks to draft him in the second round in 2016.

Brogdon revealed as much during a conversation with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter for The Ringer, saying a number of teams—including his current Indiana Pacers—were scared away by a foot injury he suffered in college (around 12:50 remaining in the podcast).

The point guard said the Pacers told him they "loved" his game, and Larry Bird, who was in Indiana's front office, said the team planned on selecting him with the No. 20 overall pick.

Alas, Indiana and a number of other teams passed on him.

Brogdon said he was "so angry" as he fell and noted his "agent basically had to convince them to take me" when talking about the Bucks.

Brogdon's agent is Danielle Cantor, who was a partner with David Falk. Milwaukee listened and eventually picked the Virginia product with the No. 36 overall pick, and he averaged 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game across three seasons with the Bucks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also won the Rookie of the Year in 2016-17.

"It ended up working out pretty well," Brogdon said.

He eventually ended up with the Pacers anyway after they acquired him via trade this offseason. He is averaging what would be a career-best 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds a night in 2019-20 and helped lead Indiana to a 39-26 mark before the campaign was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana sits in the No. 5 position in the Eastern Conference and will look to secure an even better spot in the postseason during the eight regular-season games in Orlando, Florida, as part of the league's 22-team return-to-play format.