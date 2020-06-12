2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Gaming Continues Undefeated Run vs. Blazer5

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA 2K League continued Thursday with three more showdowns, including a matchup featuring the undefeated Raptors Uprising GC.

While the league announced the matchup between Mavs Gaming and Wizards District Gaming was postponed, there were still three other ones. The Raptors Uprising GC put their claim as the league's only undefeated team on the line against Blazer5 Gaming, while Kings Guard Gaming faced Magic Gaming, and Bucks Gaming faced Pacers Gaming.

Here is a look at the full results.

Thursday Results

Magic Gaming def. Kings Guard Gaming: 49-45, 44-94, 53-51

Raptors Uprising GC vs. Blazer5 Gaming: 50-57, 101-55, 75-70 (OT)

Bucks Gaming def. Pacers Gaming: 73-59, 65-54

Recap

In terms of best-of-three matchups, it doesn't get more unusual than the showdown between Magic Gaming and Kings Guard Gaming.

Kings Guard Gaming entered play with a 5-2 record and figured to handle the 1-5 Magic Gaming with relative ease, but the latter used a strong defensive performance to notch a 49-45 win in the first game. Things seemed to be back on track when Bash nearly outscored the Magic by himself with 40 points in the second contest, leading his side to a 94-44 victory.

Turns out, that offensive explosion was the anomaly of the matchup.

Magic Gaming turned up the defensive pressure in the decisive contest and notched a 53-51 win to double their season total in victories in stunning fashion.

Defensive-style upsets appeared to be the theme of the evening when the 4-4 Blazer5 Gaming shocked Raptors Uprising GC in their first matchup with a 57-50 win. However, the Raptors corrected course in the second game with a commanding 101-55 victory and appeared well on the way to an eighth win in eight tries.

The decisive battle was fittingly back-and-forth out of the gates, although it appeared as if the Raptors seized control for good when they built a double-digit lead in the fourth.

Blazer5 wouldn't go away, though, and came storming back to force overtime.

Still, Kenny Got Work wouldn't let his side lose. He finished with 37 points and led the way for the Raptors in overtime to hang on to the undefeated record.

The only matchup without much drama Thursday was the one between Bucks Gaming and Pacers Gaming, although it was something of an upset considering the Bucks were 2-4 entering play and emerged with a victory over their 4-3 opponent.

Bucks Gaming cruised to two straight wins, the second of which saw Regg explode for 42 points.