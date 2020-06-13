2020 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

2020 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team ResultsJune 13, 2020
The MLB draft is complete after 160 players were picked in five rounds over a two-day span.
The Detroit Tigers took Arizona State corner infielder Spencer Torkelson with the first overall selection, and the Houston Astros capped off the draft by picking San Diego shortstop Shay Whitcomb.
Those selections and everyone else can be found in the team-by-team results listed below. You can also find grades for all 30 MLB clubs and further analysis for notable picks from six teams.
Grades
Arizona Diamondbacks: B
Atlanta Braves: C
Baltimore Orioles: B+
Boston Red Sox: C+
Chicago Cubs: A
Chicago White Sox: B+
Cincinnati Reds: B-
Cleveland Indians: B+
Colorado Rockies: B+
Detroit Tigers: A
Houston Astros: C
Kansas City Royals: A-
Los Angeles Angels: B+
Los Angeles Dodgers: B
Miami Marlins: A-
Milwaukee Brewers: A-
Minnesota Twins: B
New York Mets: B
New York Yankees: B-
Oakland Athletics: B
Philadelphia Phillies: B
Pittsburgh Pirates: B
San Diego Padres: B+
San Francisco Giants: A
Seattle Mariners: B
St. Louis Cardinals: B-
Tampa Bay Rays: B+
Texas Rangers: C
Toronto Blue Jays: A
Washington Nationals: B-
Team-By-Team Results
Arizona Diamondbacks
18. Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke
33. Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami
90. Liam Norris, LHP, Green Hope (HS)
119. A.J. Vukovich, 3B, East Troy (HS)
149. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Bellarmine
Atlanta Braves
25. Jared Shuster, LHP, Wake Forest
97. Jesse Franklin, OF, Michigan
126. Spencer Strider, RHP, Clemson
156. Bryce Elder, RHP, Texas
Baltimore Orioles
2. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas
30. Jordan Westburg, SS, Mississippi State
39. Hudson Haskin, OF, Tulane
74. Anthony Servideo, SS, Mississippi
103. Coby Mayo, 3B, Stoneman Douglas (HS)
133. Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic (HS)
Boston Red Sox
17. Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty HS
89. Blaze Jordan, 3B, DeSoto Central (HS)
118. Jeremy Wu-Yelland, LHP, Hawaii
148. Shane Drohan, LHP, Florida State,
Chicago Cubs
16. Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel (HS)
51. Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist
88. Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan
117. Luke Little, LHP, San Jacinto College
147. Koen Moreno, RHP, Panther Creek (HS)
Chicago White Sox
11. Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee
47. Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio (HS)
83. Adisyn Coffey, RHP, Wabash Valley College
112. Kade Mechals, RHP, Grand Canyon
142. Bailey Horn, LHP, Auburn
Cincinnati Reds
12. Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny (HS)
48. Christian Roa, RHP, Texas A&M
65. Jackson Miller, C, J.W. Mitchell (HS)
84. Bryce Bonnin, RHP, Texas Tech
113. Mac Wainwright, OF, St. Edward (HS)
143. Joe Boyle, RHP, Notre Dame
Cleveland Indians
23. Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Pointe (HS)
36. Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn
56. Logan Allen, LHP, Florida International
95. Petey Halpin, OF, Mira Costa (HS)
124. Milan Tolentino, SS, Santa Margarita (HS)
154. Mason Hickman, RHP, Vanderbilt
Colorado Rockies
9. Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (HS)
35. Drew Romo, C, The Woodlands (HS)
46. Chris McMahon, RHP, Miami
81. Sam Weatherly, LHP, Clemson
110. Case Williams, RHP, Douglas County (HS)
140. Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan
Detroit Tigers
1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Arizona State
38. Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State
62. Daniel Cabrera, OF, LSU
73. Trei Cruz, SS, Rice
102. Gage Workman, 3B, Arizona State
132. Colt Keith, 3B, Biloxi (HS)
Houston Astros
72. Alex Santos, RHP, Mount Saint Michael Academy (HS)
101. Ty Brown, RHP, Vanderbilt
131. Zach Daniels, OF, Tennessee
160. Shay Whitcomb, SS, San Diego
Kansas City Royals
4. Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M
32. Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor
41. Ben Hernandez, RHP, De La Salle (HS)
76. Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama
105. Christian Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State
135. Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois
Los Angeles Angels
10. Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville
82. David Calabrese, OF, St. Elizabeth Catholic
111. Werner Blakely, SS, Detroit Edison (HS)
141. Adam Seminaris, LHP, Long Beach State
Los Angeles Dodgers
29. Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville
60. Landon Knack, RHP, East Tennessee State
66. Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech
100. Jake Vogel, OF, Huntington Beach (HS)
130. Carson Taylor, C, Virginia Tech
159. Gavin Stone, RHP, Louisville
Miami Marlins
3. Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota
40. Dax Fulton, LHP, Mustang (HS)
61. Kyle Nicolas, RHP, Ball State
75. Zach McCambley, RHP, Coastal Carolina
104. Jake Eder, LHP, Vanderbilt
134. Kyle Hurt, RHP, USC
Milwaukee Brewers
20. Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA
53. Freddy Zamora, SS, Miami
92. Zavier Warren, C, Central Michigan
121. Joey Wiemer, OF, Cincinnati
151. Hayden Cantrelle, SS, Louisiana Lafayette
Minnesota Twins
27. Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina
59. Alerick Soularie, OF, Tennessee
128. Marco Raya, RHP, United South (HS)
158. Kala'i Rosario, OF, Waiakea (HS)
New York Mets
19. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake (HS)
52. J.T. Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State
69. Isaiah Greene, OF, Corona (HS)
91. Anthony Walters, SS, San Diego State
120. Matthew Dyer, C, Arizona
150. Eric Orze, RHP, University of New Orleans
New York Yankees
28. Austin Wells, C, Arizona
99. Trevor Hauver, 2B, Arizona State
129. Beck Way, RHP, Northwest Florida State
Oakland Athletics
26. Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock (HS)
58. Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan
98. Michael Guldberg, OF, Georgia Tech
127. Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma
157. Stevie Emanuels, RHP, Washington
Philadelphia Phillies
15. Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit (HS)
87. Casey Martin, SS, Arkansas
116. Carson Ragsdale, RHP, South Florida
146. Baron Radcliff, OF, Georgia Tech
Pittsburgh Pirates
7. Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State
31. Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina
44. Jared Jones, RHP, La Mirada (HS)
79. Nick Garcia, RHP, Chapman
108. Jack Hartman, RHP, Appalachian State
138. Logan Hofmann, RHP, Northwestern State
San Diego Padres
8. Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence (HS)
34. Justin Lange, RHP, Llano (HS)
45. Owen Caissie, OF, Notre Dame Catholic (HS)
80. Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia
109. Levi Thomas, RHP, Troy
139. Jagger Haynes, LHP, West Columbus (HS)
San Francisco Giants
13. Patrick Bailey, C, NC State
49. Casey Schmitt, 3B, San Diego State
67. Nick Swiney, LHP, NC State
68. Jimmy Glowenke, SS, Dallas Baptist
85. Kyle Harrison, LHP, De La Salle (HS)
114. R.J. Dabovich, RHP, Arizona State
144. Ryan Murphy, RHP, Le Moyne College
Seattle Mariners
6. Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia
43. Zach DeLoach, OF, Texas A&M
64. Connor Phillips, RHP, McLennan CC
78. Kaden Polcovich, 2B, Oklahoma State
107. Tyler Keenan, 3B, Mississippi
137. Taylor Dollard, RHP, Cal Poly
St. Louis Cardinals
21. Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur (HS)
54. Masyn Winn, SS, Kingwood (HS)
63. Markevian Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel (HS)
70. Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina
93. Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma
122. Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri
152. LJ Jones IV, OF, Long Beach State
Tampa Bay Rays
24. Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East (HS)
37. Alika Williams, SS, Arizona State
57. Ian Seymour, LHP, Virginia Tech
96. Hunter Barnhart, RHP, St. Joseph (HS)
125. Tanner Murray, SS, UC Davis
155. Jeff Hakanson, RHP, Central Florida
Texas Rangers
14. Justin Foscue, 2B/3B, Mississippi State
50. Evan Carter, OF, Elizabethton (HS)
86. Tekoah Roby, RHP, Pine Forest (HS)
115. Dylan MacLean, LHP, Central Catholic (HS)
145. Thomas Saggese, SS, Carlsbad (HS)
Toronto Blue Jays
5. Austin Martin, CF/INF, Vanderbilt
42. CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Florida State
77. Trent Palmer, RHP, Jacksonville
106. Nick Frasso, RHP, Loyola Marymount
136. Zach Britton, OF, Louisville
Washington Nationals
22. Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma
55. Cole Henry, RHP, LSU
71. Samuel Infante, SS, Monsignor Pace (HS)
94. Holden Powell, RHP, UCLA
123. Brady Lindsly, C, Oklahoma
153. Mitchell Parker, LHP, San Jacinto College
Analysis
Chicago Cubs: Mount Carmel HS SS Ed Howard
Perhaps it's a hot take given his mid-first-round selection below other stars, but the guess here is that Ed Howard becomes the most decorated member of the 2020 draft class.
Perfect Game wrote that "the sky is the limit" for the Chicago native, who also played for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that went to the Little League World Series finals. The middle infielder could find himself holding down the middle infield with Javier Baez before too long.
Colorado Rockies: Spruce Creek HS OF Zac Veen and The Woodlands C Drew Romo
Zac Veen could join a long line of prodigious Colorado Rockies sluggers who dominate the National League. As Kyle Newman of the Denver Post wrote, he's a five-tool player who was "widely considered the top high school player in the draft."
Catcher Drew Romo out of The Woodlands High School is a fantastic hitting and defensive prospect as well, with Jon Poorman of the Houston Chronicle noting that he hit .397 during his junior year and threw out 11 would-be base stealers.
Minnesota Twins: UNC 1B Aaron Sabato
North Carolina first baseman Aaron Sabato can mash, and he should fit right in with the slugging Minnesota Twins.
He hit 18 home runs during his freshman season in 2019 and was on his way to another great campaign when he smacked seven more in 19 games this year.
Andrew Thares of Twins Daily gave Sabato a power grade of 65 on the 80-point scouting scale.
New York Mets: Harvard-Westlake OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
Athlon Sports called high school outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong one of the best high school center fielders in the class of 2020.
New York Mets vice president of international and amateur scouting Tommy Tanous called him a "left-handed magician," per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
That should give you an idea of why the Mets selected Crow-Armstrong 19th overall: The hope is that he navigates the cavern that is the Citi Field center field for years.
New York Yankees: Arizona C Austin Wells
The New York Yankees had to make it work with three selections this season after forfeiting their rights to second- and fifth-round picks following the signing of ex-Astros ace Gerrit Cole in the offseason.
Arizona catcher Austin Wells is the big name on this list. The Yankees actually took him once before, in the 35th round of the 2018 draft, but Wells elected to go to Arizona. That decision paid off two years later with a first-round selection.
He was hitting .375 with a .527 OBP this season.
Oakland Athletics: Turlock HS C Tyler Soderstrom
Turlock, California, native Tyler Soderstrom won't have to travel too far to his new MLB home, as he is now about a 90-minute drive to his future stop with the Oakland Athletics.
A's scout Kevin Mello told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle: "He's the best amateur bat I've seen in my 15-year career. He's got a chance to be very, very good. He's a really special player."
Soderstrom hit .450 as a junior with 12 doubles.
