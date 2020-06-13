2020 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The MLB draft is complete after 160 players were picked in five rounds over a two-day span.

The Detroit Tigers took Arizona State corner infielder Spencer Torkelson with the first overall selection, and the Houston Astros capped off the draft by picking San Diego shortstop Shay Whitcomb.

Those selections and everyone else can be found in the team-by-team results listed below. You can also find grades for all 30 MLB clubs and further analysis for notable picks from six teams.

Grades

Arizona Diamondbacks: B

Atlanta Braves: C

Baltimore Orioles: B+

Boston Red Sox: C+

Chicago Cubs: A

Chicago White Sox: B+

Cincinnati Reds: B-

Cleveland Indians: B+

Colorado Rockies: B+

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Detroit Tigers: A

Houston Astros: C

Kansas City Royals: A-

Los Angeles Angels: B+

Los Angeles Dodgers: B

Miami Marlins: A-

Milwaukee Brewers: A-

Minnesota Twins: B

New York Mets: B

New York Yankees: B-

Oakland Athletics: B

Philadelphia Phillies: B

Pittsburgh Pirates: B

San Diego Padres: B+

San Francisco Giants: A

Seattle Mariners: B

St. Louis Cardinals: B-

Tampa Bay Rays: B+

Texas Rangers: C

Toronto Blue Jays: A

Washington Nationals: B-

Team-By-Team Results

Arizona Diamondbacks

18. Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke

33. Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami

90. Liam Norris, LHP, Green Hope (HS)

119. A.J. Vukovich, 3B, East Troy (HS)

149. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Bellarmine

Atlanta Braves

25. Jared Shuster, LHP, Wake Forest

97. Jesse Franklin, OF, Michigan

126. Spencer Strider, RHP, Clemson

156. Bryce Elder, RHP, Texas

Baltimore Orioles

2. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

30. Jordan Westburg, SS, Mississippi State

39. Hudson Haskin, OF, Tulane

74. Anthony Servideo, SS, Mississippi

103. Coby Mayo, 3B, Stoneman Douglas (HS)

133. Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic (HS)

Boston Red Sox

17. Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty HS

89. Blaze Jordan, 3B, DeSoto Central (HS)

118. Jeremy Wu-Yelland, LHP, Hawaii

148. Shane Drohan, LHP, Florida State,

Chicago Cubs

16. Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel (HS)

51. Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist

88. Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan

117. Luke Little, LHP, San Jacinto College

147. Koen Moreno, RHP, Panther Creek (HS)

Chicago White Sox

11. Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

47. Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio (HS)

83. Adisyn Coffey, RHP, Wabash Valley College

112. Kade Mechals, RHP, Grand Canyon

142. Bailey Horn, LHP, Auburn

Cincinnati Reds

12. Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny (HS)

48. Christian Roa, RHP, Texas A&M

65. Jackson Miller, C, J.W. Mitchell (HS)

84. Bryce Bonnin, RHP, Texas Tech

113. Mac Wainwright, OF, St. Edward (HS)

143. Joe Boyle, RHP, Notre Dame

Cleveland Indians

23. Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Pointe (HS)

36. Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

56. Logan Allen, LHP, Florida International

95. Petey Halpin, OF, Mira Costa (HS)

124. Milan Tolentino, SS, Santa Margarita (HS)

154. Mason Hickman, RHP, Vanderbilt

Colorado Rockies

9. Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (HS)

35. Drew Romo, C, The Woodlands (HS)

46. Chris McMahon, RHP, Miami

81. Sam Weatherly, LHP, Clemson

110. Case Williams, RHP, Douglas County (HS)

140. Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan

Detroit Tigers

1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Arizona State

38. Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

62. Daniel Cabrera, OF, LSU

73. Trei Cruz, SS, Rice

102. Gage Workman, 3B, Arizona State

132. Colt Keith, 3B, Biloxi (HS)

Houston Astros

72. Alex Santos, RHP, Mount Saint Michael Academy (HS)

101. Ty Brown, RHP, Vanderbilt

131. Zach Daniels, OF, Tennessee

160. Shay Whitcomb, SS, San Diego

Kansas City Royals

4. Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

32. Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor

41. Ben Hernandez, RHP, De La Salle (HS)

76. Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama

105. Christian Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State

135. Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois

Los Angeles Angels

10. Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

82. David Calabrese, OF, St. Elizabeth Catholic

111. Werner Blakely, SS, Detroit Edison (HS)

141. Adam Seminaris, LHP, Long Beach State

Los Angeles Dodgers

29. Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville

60. Landon Knack, RHP, East Tennessee State

66. Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

100. Jake Vogel, OF, Huntington Beach (HS)

130. Carson Taylor, C, Virginia Tech

159. Gavin Stone, RHP, Louisville

Miami Marlins

3. Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

40. Dax Fulton, LHP, Mustang (HS)

61. Kyle Nicolas, RHP, Ball State

75. Zach McCambley, RHP, Coastal Carolina

104. Jake Eder, LHP, Vanderbilt

134. Kyle Hurt, RHP, USC

Milwaukee Brewers

20. Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

53. Freddy Zamora, SS, Miami

92. Zavier Warren, C, Central Michigan

121. Joey Wiemer, OF, Cincinnati

151. Hayden Cantrelle, SS, Louisiana Lafayette

Minnesota Twins

27. Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina

59. Alerick Soularie, OF, Tennessee

128. Marco Raya, RHP, United South (HS)

158. Kala'i Rosario, OF, Waiakea (HS)

New York Mets

19. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake (HS)

52. J.T. Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State

69. Isaiah Greene, OF, Corona (HS)

91. Anthony Walters, SS, San Diego State

120. Matthew Dyer, C, Arizona

150. Eric Orze, RHP, University of New Orleans

New York Yankees

28. Austin Wells, C, Arizona

99. Trevor Hauver, 2B, Arizona State

129. Beck Way, RHP, Northwest Florida State

Oakland Athletics

26. Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock (HS)

58. Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan

98. Michael Guldberg, OF, Georgia Tech

127. Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma

157. Stevie Emanuels, RHP, Washington

Philadelphia Phillies

15. Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit (HS)

87. Casey Martin, SS, Arkansas

116. Carson Ragsdale, RHP, South Florida

146. Baron Radcliff, OF, Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh Pirates

7. Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

31. Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

44. Jared Jones, RHP, La Mirada (HS)

79. Nick Garcia, RHP, Chapman

108. Jack Hartman, RHP, Appalachian State

138. Logan Hofmann, RHP, Northwestern State

San Diego Padres

8. Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence (HS)

34. Justin Lange, RHP, Llano (HS)

45. Owen Caissie, OF, Notre Dame Catholic (HS)

80. Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

109. Levi Thomas, RHP, Troy

139. Jagger Haynes, LHP, West Columbus (HS)

San Francisco Giants

13. Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

49. Casey Schmitt, 3B, San Diego State

67. Nick Swiney, LHP, NC State

68. Jimmy Glowenke, SS, Dallas Baptist

85. Kyle Harrison, LHP, De La Salle (HS)

114. R.J. Dabovich, RHP, Arizona State

144. Ryan Murphy, RHP, Le Moyne College

Seattle Mariners

6. Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

43. Zach DeLoach, OF, Texas A&M

64. Connor Phillips, RHP, McLennan CC

78. Kaden Polcovich, 2B, Oklahoma State

107. Tyler Keenan, 3B, Mississippi

137. Taylor Dollard, RHP, Cal Poly

St. Louis Cardinals

21. Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur (HS)

54. Masyn Winn, SS, Kingwood (HS)

63. Markevian Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel (HS)

70. Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina

93. Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma

122. Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri

152. LJ Jones IV, OF, Long Beach State

Tampa Bay Rays

24. Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East (HS)

37. Alika Williams, SS, Arizona State

57. Ian Seymour, LHP, Virginia Tech

96. Hunter Barnhart, RHP, St. Joseph (HS)

125. Tanner Murray, SS, UC Davis

155. Jeff Hakanson, RHP, Central Florida

Texas Rangers

14. Justin Foscue, 2B/3B, Mississippi State

50. Evan Carter, OF, Elizabethton (HS)

86. Tekoah Roby, RHP, Pine Forest (HS)

115. Dylan MacLean, LHP, Central Catholic (HS)

145. Thomas Saggese, SS, Carlsbad (HS)

Toronto Blue Jays

5. Austin Martin, CF/INF, Vanderbilt

42. CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Florida State

77. Trent Palmer, RHP, Jacksonville

106. Nick Frasso, RHP, Loyola Marymount

136. Zach Britton, OF, Louisville

Washington Nationals

22. Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma

55. Cole Henry, RHP, LSU

71. Samuel Infante, SS, Monsignor Pace (HS)

94. Holden Powell, RHP, UCLA

123. Brady Lindsly, C, Oklahoma

153. Mitchell Parker, LHP, San Jacinto College

Analysis

Chicago Cubs: Mount Carmel HS SS Ed Howard

Perhaps it's a hot take given his mid-first-round selection below other stars, but the guess here is that Ed Howard becomes the most decorated member of the 2020 draft class.

Perfect Game wrote that "the sky is the limit" for the Chicago native, who also played for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that went to the Little League World Series finals. The middle infielder could find himself holding down the middle infield with Javier Baez before too long.

Colorado Rockies: Spruce Creek HS OF Zac Veen and The Woodlands C Drew Romo

Zac Veen could join a long line of prodigious Colorado Rockies sluggers who dominate the National League. As Kyle Newman of the Denver Post wrote, he's a five-tool player who was "widely considered the top high school player in the draft."

Catcher Drew Romo out of The Woodlands High School is a fantastic hitting and defensive prospect as well, with Jon Poorman of the Houston Chronicle noting that he hit .397 during his junior year and threw out 11 would-be base stealers.

Minnesota Twins: UNC 1B Aaron Sabato

North Carolina first baseman Aaron Sabato can mash, and he should fit right in with the slugging Minnesota Twins.

He hit 18 home runs during his freshman season in 2019 and was on his way to another great campaign when he smacked seven more in 19 games this year.

Andrew Thares of Twins Daily gave Sabato a power grade of 65 on the 80-point scouting scale.

New York Mets: Harvard-Westlake OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Athlon Sports called high school outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong one of the best high school center fielders in the class of 2020.

New York Mets vice president of international and amateur scouting Tommy Tanous called him a "left-handed magician," per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

That should give you an idea of why the Mets selected Crow-Armstrong 19th overall: The hope is that he navigates the cavern that is the Citi Field center field for years.

New York Yankees: Arizona C Austin Wells

The New York Yankees had to make it work with three selections this season after forfeiting their rights to second- and fifth-round picks following the signing of ex-Astros ace Gerrit Cole in the offseason.

Arizona catcher Austin Wells is the big name on this list. The Yankees actually took him once before, in the 35th round of the 2018 draft, but Wells elected to go to Arizona. That decision paid off two years later with a first-round selection.

He was hitting .375 with a .527 OBP this season.

Oakland Athletics: Turlock HS C Tyler Soderstrom

Turlock, California, native Tyler Soderstrom won't have to travel too far to his new MLB home, as he is now about a 90-minute drive to his future stop with the Oakland Athletics.

A's scout Kevin Mello told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle: "He's the best amateur bat I've seen in my 15-year career. He's got a chance to be very, very good. He's a really special player."

Soderstrom hit .450 as a junior with 12 doubles.