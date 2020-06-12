MLB Draft 2020: Scouting Reports and Breakdown of Notable Day 2 Picks

0 of 19

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Most of the top names in the 2020 MLB draft class went off the board within the first 37 picks on Day 1, led by Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson, who went No. 1 overall to the Detroit Tigers.

That said, plenty of potential impact talents were available heading into Day 2 and the final 123 selections.

Among the top names still waiting to be selected were Texas prep right-hander Jared Kelley, Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler and Mississippi State right-hander and 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn.

Those three and several other notable prospects were among those chosen Thursday night. Ahead, we've provided scouting reports and analysis on several of the top prospects chosen in Rounds 2-5 of the 2020 MLB draft.