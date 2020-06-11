Bills' Josh Allen: 57 Buffalo Police Who Resigned Don't Deserve to Be with Unit

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke out against members of the Buffalo Police Department on Thursday.

After two officers were suspended after being captured on video pushing a 75-year-old man, 57 police officers resigned from the department's emergency response team last week.

The victim was seen bleeding on the sidewalk and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Allen said Thursday that those officers who resigned don't deserve to be in the emergency response unit, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

The Buffalo incident came as part of protests against police brutality and racial injustice that have taken place around the world over the past few weeks.

Allen discussed the benefits from these demonstrations Thursday:

"I think this country is going to come out of this as a better country, and we're gonna continue to learn and grow," he said (via Heather Prusak of WIVB). "As far as racial injustices, there’s no room for racism. At the end of the day, everybody kind of has their own opinion, but as people, we have our opinion and our rights to let them know that they're wrong."

The 24-year-old is heading into this third season with the Bills after being taken with the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL draft. 

