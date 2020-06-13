NFL Veterans Who Need to Prove They're Not Washed in 2020

0 of 6

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A handful of NFL veterans stand on precarious ground headed into the 2020 season.

While names do indeed carry weight in the league, former stars whose production has tapered off in recent years represent a red flag and a crossroads—are they at a point of no return or ready for a second wind?

The only certainty with veterans in a such a position is that the NFL will only wait around so long for the resurgence, especially with another class of prospects inbound via the draft.

Veterans who need to prove they're not washed have experienced diminishing returns over the years and appear at the tail end of their careers. There's still hope, but their current teams—second-chance spots or otherwise—presumably won't wait long.

These are the veterans who need to shed the washed label in 2020.