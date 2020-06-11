James White: Patriots Will 'Peacefully Protest in Some Type of Form' Next Season

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back James White said Thursday he expects the team to peacefully protest during the 2020 NFL season.

"I'm sure we will figure something out as a team," White told reporters. "I'm not sure exactly what that will be, but I'm sure guys will peacefully protest in some type of form or fashion."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement last week saying the league was wrong in its handling of player protests during the national anthem in the 2016 and 2017 seasons:

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.

"We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff."

The comments came amid worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

White, who took a knee during the anthem before a game in September 2017, said Thursday he's hopeful this movement will lead to change.

"People have to be held accountable, and it starts with a conversation," he said. "All these people speaking out is only going to help. ... I think things will change in a positive manner."

His father, Tyrone, is a police officer and provided him with a unique perspective about the relationship between the police and black Americans:

"My dad always taught me that even though he's a cop, when his uniform is off he's just a black man in society. The same thing that happened to George Floyd can happen to me, happen to my dad or any person of color. It doesn't matter how much money you make or what job you have, if someone feels the need to show they're more important or have more power than you, they can take somebody's life."

The Patriots are scheduled to start the preseason Aug. 13 against the Detroit Lions and the regular season Sept. 13 when they take on the Miami Dolphins.

White, 28, has played for the Pats since 2014.