TMZ: Terrell Owens to Lead 'March and Kneel' Protest for Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is reportedly joining the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity for a "march and kneel" rally in support of an NFL team signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday the protest is scheduled to begin at 12:07 p.m. PT in Inglewood, California.

Kaepernick started the movement of kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in 2016.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he told NFL Media at the time. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

His efforts, which were highly polarizing at the time, have drawn renewed praise in recent weeks amid worldwide protests focused on the same issues after George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017 and has remain unsigned ever since. He filed a collusion lawsuit against NFL owners that was settled out of court in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Owens has been active as part of the protests following Floyd's killing. He led chants during a Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles on Saturday, per TMZ.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement last week in support of players' protests. He didn't mention Kaepernick by name, however.

The former San Francisco 49ers starter accounted for 85 touchdowns (72 passing and 13 rushing) in 59 appearances (58 starts) across six years with the Niners. He also helped lead the organization to a berth in Super Bowl XLVII.