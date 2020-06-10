Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Pays Tribute to George Floyd, Trayvon Martin

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins paid tribute to George Floyd and Trayvon Martin on Wednesday, posting a video on his Instagram story while standing next to Houston murals of both men.

"R.I.P. to a real one," Hopkins said in the video. "Two real ones out here."

Floyd was killed May 25. Video showed since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him. He has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three officers with Chauvin at the scene—Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane—were also fired from the Minneapolis police force and were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Martin was killed on Feb. 26, 2012, by George Zimmerman, who was on a neighborhood watch and had called 911 to report a suspicious person. Despite being instructed not to go after Martin during the 911 call, he followed Martin and fatally shot him.

Zimmerman, who was charged with second-degree murder, said that Martin had attacked him and he shot him in self-defense. He was found not guilty.

Both killings have been held up as examples of systemic racism against blacks in the United States as protests against racism and police violence sparked by the killing of Floyd continue around the country and world.