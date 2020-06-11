2020 MLB Draft Results: Full List of Picks from Rounds 1-5

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB draft continues Thursday with the Detroit Tigers picking first, kicking off a sprint to No. 160 in the fifth round of a shortened annual event.

This year's draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five for budgetary reasons, according to the Associated Press, while the regular season itself is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday night's first-round featured Detroit making Arizona State third baseman Spencer Torkelson the No. 1 pick. Minnesota's Max Meyer was the first pitcher off the board at No. 3 to the Miami Marlins.

Below, we'll update as the draft unfolds through the remaining 123 picks.

Round 1

1. Detroit Tigers: Arizona State 3B Spencer Torkelson

2. Baltimore Orioles: Arkansas OF Heston Kjerstad

3. Miami Marlins: Minnesota RHP Max Meyer

4. Kansas City Royals: Texas A&M LHP Asa Lacy

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Vanderbilt SS Austin Martin

6. Seattle Mariners: Georgia RHP Emerson Hancock

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: New Mexico State SS Nick Gonzales

8. San Diego Padres: Independence HS (Thompson's Station, TN) OF Robert Hassell III

9. Colorado Rockies: Spruce Creek HS (Port Orange, FL) OF Zac Veen

10. Los Angeles Angels: Louisville LHP Reid Detmers

11. Chicago White Sox: Tennessee LHP Garrett Crotchet

12. Cincinnati Reds: West Allegheny HS (Imperial, PA) OF Austin Hendrick

13. San Francisco Giants: North Carolina State C Patrick Bailey

14. Texas Rangers: Mississippi State 2B Justin Foscue

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Jesuit HS (Portland, OR) RHP Mick Abel

16. Chicago Cubs: Mt. Carmel HS (Chicago) SS Ed Howard

17. Boston Red Sox: Archbishop Mitty HS (San Jose) 2B Nick Yorke

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Duke RHP Blake Jarvis

19. New York Mets: Harvard-Westlake OF (Los Angeles) Pete Crow-Armstrong

20. Milwaukee Brewers: UCLA OF Garrett Mitchell

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Decatur HS 3B (Georgia) Jordan Walker

22. Washington Nationals: Oklahoma RHP Cade Cavalli

23. Cleveland Indians: Mountain Pointe HS (Phoenix) SS Carson Tucker

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Central Bucks HS East (Doylestown, PA) RHP Nick Bitsko

25. Atlanta Braves: Wake Forest LHP Jared Shuster

26. Oakland Athletics: Turlock HS (California) C Tyler Soderstrom

27. Minnesota Twins: North Carolina 1B Aaron Sabato

28. New York Yankees: Arizona C Austin Wells

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Louisville RHP Bobby Miller

* The Houston Astros were stripped of their first-round pick following MLB's investigation into their sign-stealing schemes during their 2017 World Series-winning season.

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Baltimore Orioles: Mississippi State SS Jordan Westburg

31. Pittsburgh Pirates: South Carolina RHP Carmen Mlodzinski

32. Kansas City Royals: Baylor SS Nick Loftin

33. Arizona Diamondbacks: Miami RHP Slade Cecconi

34. San Diego Padres: Llano HS (Texas) RHP Justin Lange

35. Colorado Rockies: The Woodlands HS (Texas) C Drew Romo

36. Cleveland Indians: Auburn RHP Tanner Burns

37. Tampa Bay Rays (from St. Louis Cardinals): Arizona State SS Alika Williams

Second round

38. Detroit Tigers: Ohio State C Dillon Dingler

39. Baltimore Orioles: Tulane OF Hudson Haskin

40. Miami Marlins: Mustang HS (OK) P Daxton Fulton

41. Kansas City Royals: De La Salle Institute (IL) P Ben Hernandez

42. Toronto Blue Jays: Florida State P CJ Van Eyk

43. Seattle Mariners: Texas A&M OF Zach DeLoach

44. Pittsburgh Pirates: La Mirada HS (CA) P Jared Jones

45. San Diego Padres: Notre Dame Catholic SS (ON) OF Owen Caissie

46. Colorado Rockies: Miami (FL) P Chris McMahon

47. Chicago White Sox: Refugio HS (TX) P Jared Kelley

48. Cincinnati Reds: Texas A&M P Christian Roa

49. San Francisco Giants: San Diego State 3B Casey Schmitt

50. Texas Rangers

51. Chicago Cubs

52. New York Mets

53. Milwaukee Brewers

54. St. Louis Cardinals

55. Washington Nationals

56. Cleveland Indians

57. Tampa Bay Rays

58. Oakland Athletics

59. Minnesota Twins

60. Los Angeles Dodgers

* Astros and Red Sox forfeited their second-round picks as part of their sign-stealing punishment

Competitive Balance Round B

61. Miami Marlins

62. Detroit Tigers

63. St. Louis Cardinals (received in trade from the Rays)

64. Seattle Mariners (received in trade from the Brewers)

65. Cincinnati Reds

66. Los Angeles Dodgers (received in trade from the Twins)

Compensation picks

67. San Francisco Giants (for losing Madison Bumgarner)

68. San Francisco Giants (for losing Will Smith)

69. New York Mets (for losing Zack Wheeler)

70. St. Louis Cardinals (for losing Marcell Ozuna)

71. Washington Nationals (for losing Anthony Rendon)

72. Houston Astros (for losing Gerrit Cole)

Third round

73. Detroit Tigers

74. Baltimore Orioles

75. Miami Marlin

76. Kansas City Royals

77. Toronto Blue Jays

78. Seattle Mariner

79. Pittsburgh Pirates

80. San Diego Padres

81. Colorado Rockies

82. Los Angeles Angels

83. Chicago White Sox

84. Cincinnati Reds

85. San Francisco Giants

86. Texas Rangers

87. Philadelphia Phillies

88. Chicago Cubs

89. Boston Red Sox

90. Arizona Diamondbacks

91. New York Mets

92. Milwaukee Brewers

93. St. Louis Cardinals

94. Washington Nationals

95. Cleveland Indians

96. Tampa Bay Rays

97. Atlanta Braves

98. Oakland Athletics

99. New York Yankees

100. Los Angeles Dodgers

101. Houston Astros

Fourth round

102. Detroit Tigers

103. Baltimore Orioles

104. Miami Marlins

105. Kansas City Royals

106. Toronto Blue Jays

107. Seattle Mariners

108. Pittsburgh Pirates

109. San Diego Padres

110. Colorado Rockies

111. Los Angeles Angels

112. Chicago White Sox

113. Cincinnati Reds

114. San Francisco Giants

115. Texas Rangers

116. Philadelphia Phillies

117. Chicago Cubs

118. Boston Red Sox

119. Arizona Diamondbacks

120. New York Mets

121. Milwaukee Brewers

122. St. Louis Cardinals

123. Washington Nationals

124. Cleveland Indians

125. Tampa Bay Rays

126. Atlanta Braves

127. Oakland Athletics

128. Minnesota Twins

129. New York Yankees

130. Los Angeles Dodgers

131. Houston Astros

Fifth round

132. Detroit Tigers

133. Baltimore Orioles

134. Miami Marlins

135. Kansas City Royals

136. Toronto Blue Jays

137. Seattle Mariners

138. Pittsburgh Pirates

139. San Diego Padres

140. Colorado Rockies

141. Los Angeles Angels

142. Chicago White Sox

143. Cincinnati Reds

144. San Francisco Giants

145. Texas Rangers

146. Philadelphia Phillies

147. Chicago Cubs

148. Boston Red Sox

149. Arizona Diamondbacks

150. New York Mets

151. Milwaukee Brewers

152. St. Louis Cardinals

153. Washington Nationals

154. Cleveland Indians

155. Tampa Bay Rays

156. Atlanta Braves

157. Oakland Athletics

158. Minnesota Twins

159. Los Angeles Dodgers

160. Houston Astros

Day 2 Prospects to Watch

Texas Tech RHP Clayton Beeter

After an emphasis on hitting early in the opening round, it only seems right a run on pitchers will unfold to start Day 2.

And it doesn't get much better than Clayton Beeter out of Texas Tech.

Beeter registered 41.2 innings pitched over two seasons and fanned 73 batters in the process with an ERA of 2.81. He's got a Tommy John surgery on his resume too, but his return from that injury clearly makes it an afterthought when it comes to draft stock.

Besides a live arm, Texas Tech made sure to use Beeter in critical situations. The allure of his upside as a starter in a rotation is great, though his short resume speaks to immense upside as a situational arm too.

Refugio HS (Texas) RHP Jared Kelley

A good fastball and a nice changeup are the name of the game for Jared Kelley out of Refugio High School in Texas.

Kelley, 6'3" and 215 pounds, looks pro-ready as it gets and his shortened 2020 season was still incredible. According to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa, Kelley got in 12 innings and registered 34 strikeouts over 36 outs.

The broader resume and context is important too:

With incredible measurables, a good set of pitches and the allure of upside alongside the efficient production, it's a bit of a wonder Kelley didn't go Round 1.

The team lucky enough to nab him on Day 2 won't complain.

Georgia RHP Cole Wilcox

Wilcox has remained steady ever since garnering national hype as a prep star back in 2018.

At the NCAA level, Wilcox went 6-2 with 82.2 innings of work, registering a 3.38 ERA with 96 strikeouts. Considering one of his pro comparisons even back in 2018 was Gerrit Cole, it's not hard to see why teams are encouraged he's at least remained steady.

Owner of a high-90s fastball and a strong slider, Wilcox had enough a few years back to be selected in the 37th round by the Washington Nationals. Fast forward to present day, he had borderline first-round hype and shouldn't have to go long before hearing his name called on Day 2.

Full draft order, compensation explanations and pick monetary values available at MLB.com.