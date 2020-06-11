2020 MLB Draft Results: Full List of Picks from Rounds 1-5

2020 MLB Draft Results: Full List of Picks from Rounds 1-5June 11, 2020
The 2020 MLB draft continues Thursday with the Detroit Tigers picking first, kicking off a sprint to No. 160 in the fifth round of a shortened annual event.
This year's draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five for budgetary reasons, according to the Associated Press, while the regular season itself is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday night's first-round featured Detroit making Arizona State third baseman Spencer Torkelson the No. 1 pick. Minnesota's Max Meyer was the first pitcher off the board at No. 3 to the Miami Marlins.
Below, we'll update as the draft unfolds through the remaining 123 picks.
Round 1
1. Detroit Tigers: Arizona State 3B Spencer Torkelson
2. Baltimore Orioles: Arkansas OF Heston Kjerstad
3. Miami Marlins: Minnesota RHP Max Meyer
4. Kansas City Royals: Texas A&M LHP Asa Lacy
5. Toronto Blue Jays: Vanderbilt SS Austin Martin
6. Seattle Mariners: Georgia RHP Emerson Hancock
7. Pittsburgh Pirates: New Mexico State SS Nick Gonzales
8. San Diego Padres: Independence HS (Thompson's Station, TN) OF Robert Hassell III
9. Colorado Rockies: Spruce Creek HS (Port Orange, FL) OF Zac Veen
10. Los Angeles Angels: Louisville LHP Reid Detmers
11. Chicago White Sox: Tennessee LHP Garrett Crotchet
12. Cincinnati Reds: West Allegheny HS (Imperial, PA) OF Austin Hendrick
13. San Francisco Giants: North Carolina State C Patrick Bailey
14. Texas Rangers: Mississippi State 2B Justin Foscue
15. Philadelphia Phillies: Jesuit HS (Portland, OR) RHP Mick Abel
16. Chicago Cubs: Mt. Carmel HS (Chicago) SS Ed Howard
17. Boston Red Sox: Archbishop Mitty HS (San Jose) 2B Nick Yorke
18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Duke RHP Blake Jarvis
19. New York Mets: Harvard-Westlake OF (Los Angeles) Pete Crow-Armstrong
20. Milwaukee Brewers: UCLA OF Garrett Mitchell
21. St. Louis Cardinals: Decatur HS 3B (Georgia) Jordan Walker
22. Washington Nationals: Oklahoma RHP Cade Cavalli
23. Cleveland Indians: Mountain Pointe HS (Phoenix) SS Carson Tucker
24. Tampa Bay Rays: Central Bucks HS East (Doylestown, PA) RHP Nick Bitsko
25. Atlanta Braves: Wake Forest LHP Jared Shuster
26. Oakland Athletics: Turlock HS (California) C Tyler Soderstrom
27. Minnesota Twins: North Carolina 1B Aaron Sabato
28. New York Yankees: Arizona C Austin Wells
29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Louisville RHP Bobby Miller
* The Houston Astros were stripped of their first-round pick following MLB's investigation into their sign-stealing schemes during their 2017 World Series-winning season.
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Baltimore Orioles: Mississippi State SS Jordan Westburg
31. Pittsburgh Pirates: South Carolina RHP Carmen Mlodzinski
32. Kansas City Royals: Baylor SS Nick Loftin
33. Arizona Diamondbacks: Miami RHP Slade Cecconi
34. San Diego Padres: Llano HS (Texas) RHP Justin Lange
35. Colorado Rockies: The Woodlands HS (Texas) C Drew Romo
36. Cleveland Indians: Auburn RHP Tanner Burns
37. Tampa Bay Rays (from St. Louis Cardinals): Arizona State SS Alika Williams
Second round
38. Detroit Tigers: Ohio State C Dillon Dingler
39. Baltimore Orioles: Tulane OF Hudson Haskin
40. Miami Marlins: Mustang HS (OK) P Daxton Fulton
41. Kansas City Royals: De La Salle Institute (IL) P Ben Hernandez
42. Toronto Blue Jays: Florida State P CJ Van Eyk
43. Seattle Mariners: Texas A&M OF Zach DeLoach
44. Pittsburgh Pirates: La Mirada HS (CA) P Jared Jones
45. San Diego Padres: Notre Dame Catholic SS (ON) OF Owen Caissie
46. Colorado Rockies: Miami (FL) P Chris McMahon
47. Chicago White Sox: Refugio HS (TX) P Jared Kelley
48. Cincinnati Reds: Texas A&M P Christian Roa
49. San Francisco Giants: San Diego State 3B Casey Schmitt
50. Texas Rangers
51. Chicago Cubs
52. New York Mets
53. Milwaukee Brewers
54. St. Louis Cardinals
55. Washington Nationals
56. Cleveland Indians
57. Tampa Bay Rays
58. Oakland Athletics
59. Minnesota Twins
60. Los Angeles Dodgers
* Astros and Red Sox forfeited their second-round picks as part of their sign-stealing punishment
Competitive Balance Round B
61. Miami Marlins
62. Detroit Tigers
63. St. Louis Cardinals (received in trade from the Rays)
64. Seattle Mariners (received in trade from the Brewers)
65. Cincinnati Reds
66. Los Angeles Dodgers (received in trade from the Twins)
Compensation picks
67. San Francisco Giants (for losing Madison Bumgarner)
68. San Francisco Giants (for losing Will Smith)
69. New York Mets (for losing Zack Wheeler)
70. St. Louis Cardinals (for losing Marcell Ozuna)
71. Washington Nationals (for losing Anthony Rendon)
72. Houston Astros (for losing Gerrit Cole)
Third round
73. Detroit Tigers
74. Baltimore Orioles
75. Miami Marlin
76. Kansas City Royals
77. Toronto Blue Jays
78. Seattle Mariner
79. Pittsburgh Pirates
80. San Diego Padres
81. Colorado Rockies
82. Los Angeles Angels
83. Chicago White Sox
84. Cincinnati Reds
85. San Francisco Giants
86. Texas Rangers
87. Philadelphia Phillies
88. Chicago Cubs
89. Boston Red Sox
90. Arizona Diamondbacks
91. New York Mets
92. Milwaukee Brewers
93. St. Louis Cardinals
94. Washington Nationals
95. Cleveland Indians
96. Tampa Bay Rays
97. Atlanta Braves
98. Oakland Athletics
99. New York Yankees
100. Los Angeles Dodgers
101. Houston Astros
Fourth round
102. Detroit Tigers
103. Baltimore Orioles
104. Miami Marlins
105. Kansas City Royals
106. Toronto Blue Jays
107. Seattle Mariners
108. Pittsburgh Pirates
109. San Diego Padres
110. Colorado Rockies
111. Los Angeles Angels
112. Chicago White Sox
113. Cincinnati Reds
114. San Francisco Giants
115. Texas Rangers
116. Philadelphia Phillies
117. Chicago Cubs
118. Boston Red Sox
119. Arizona Diamondbacks
120. New York Mets
121. Milwaukee Brewers
122. St. Louis Cardinals
123. Washington Nationals
124. Cleveland Indians
125. Tampa Bay Rays
126. Atlanta Braves
127. Oakland Athletics
128. Minnesota Twins
129. New York Yankees
130. Los Angeles Dodgers
131. Houston Astros
Fifth round
132. Detroit Tigers
133. Baltimore Orioles
134. Miami Marlins
135. Kansas City Royals
136. Toronto Blue Jays
137. Seattle Mariners
138. Pittsburgh Pirates
139. San Diego Padres
140. Colorado Rockies
141. Los Angeles Angels
142. Chicago White Sox
143. Cincinnati Reds
144. San Francisco Giants
145. Texas Rangers
146. Philadelphia Phillies
147. Chicago Cubs
148. Boston Red Sox
149. Arizona Diamondbacks
150. New York Mets
151. Milwaukee Brewers
152. St. Louis Cardinals
153. Washington Nationals
154. Cleveland Indians
155. Tampa Bay Rays
156. Atlanta Braves
157. Oakland Athletics
158. Minnesota Twins
159. Los Angeles Dodgers
160. Houston Astros
Day 2 Prospects to Watch
Texas Tech RHP Clayton Beeter
After an emphasis on hitting early in the opening round, it only seems right a run on pitchers will unfold to start Day 2.
And it doesn't get much better than Clayton Beeter out of Texas Tech.
Beeter registered 41.2 innings pitched over two seasons and fanned 73 batters in the process with an ERA of 2.81. He's got a Tommy John surgery on his resume too, but his return from that injury clearly makes it an afterthought when it comes to draft stock.
Besides a live arm, Texas Tech made sure to use Beeter in critical situations. The allure of his upside as a starter in a rotation is great, though his short resume speaks to immense upside as a situational arm too.
Refugio HS (Texas) RHP Jared Kelley
A good fastball and a nice changeup are the name of the game for Jared Kelley out of Refugio High School in Texas.
Kelley, 6'3" and 215 pounds, looks pro-ready as it gets and his shortened 2020 season was still incredible. According to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa, Kelley got in 12 innings and registered 34 strikeouts over 36 outs.
The broader resume and context is important too:
With incredible measurables, a good set of pitches and the allure of upside alongside the efficient production, it's a bit of a wonder Kelley didn't go Round 1.
The team lucky enough to nab him on Day 2 won't complain.
Georgia RHP Cole Wilcox
Wilcox has remained steady ever since garnering national hype as a prep star back in 2018.
At the NCAA level, Wilcox went 6-2 with 82.2 innings of work, registering a 3.38 ERA with 96 strikeouts. Considering one of his pro comparisons even back in 2018 was Gerrit Cole, it's not hard to see why teams are encouraged he's at least remained steady.
Owner of a high-90s fastball and a strong slider, Wilcox had enough a few years back to be selected in the 37th round by the Washington Nationals. Fast forward to present day, he had borderline first-round hype and shouldn't have to go long before hearing his name called on Day 2.
Full draft order, compensation explanations and pick monetary values available at MLB.com.
Predicting Every MLB Top-10 Pick's Potential
