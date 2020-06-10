Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle's Signed MLB Contracts Sell for $37,598 at Auction

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mickey Mantle's signed 1953 New York Yankees contract went for $31,390, while Hank Aaron's signed 1973 contract closed at $6,208 through RR Auction on Wednesday night.

RR Auction described Mantle's item as the four pages he signed on Feb. 23, 1953, when he agreed to a $17,500 salary for the '53 season. Aaron's contract is five pages, and he signed it when he agreed to a $220,000 salary for the '74 season with the Atlanta Braves.

Mantle, who died in 1995 at 63 years old, made his Yankees debut in 1951 when he was only 19. The Yankees were fresh off back-to-back World Series titles, and they won the World Series in each of Mantle's first three seasons as well.

Mantle played only for the Yankees, and he earned three MVP awards, seven World Series titles and 20 All-Star nods throughout his 18-year MLB career. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

Aaron debuted for the Milwaukee Braves in 1954 as a 20-year-old outfielder. The Hall of Famer remained with the franchise—winning the 1957 World Series and moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966—before getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 1975 season. He earned 25 All-Star nods, three Gold Gloves and two batting titles across his 23-year career.

In 1957, Mantle was named the American League MVP, while Aaron was named the National League MVP.