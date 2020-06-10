Patrick Mahomes Says NFL Players Need to Be Role Models amid Racial Injustice

Patrick Mahomes Says NFL Players Need to Be Role Models amid Racial InjusticeJune 11, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly become one of the most recognizable players in the NFL, and the 24-year-old isn't going to waste his rapidly growing platform.
During a Wednesday Zoom call, Mahomes discussed the video he appeared in—organized by New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and featuring a slew of other stars—and called for players "to be the role models" in the Black Lives Matter movement:
The video demanded the NFL make a stronger statement against the "systematic oppression of black people," which garnered a response from Commissioner Roger Goodell:
However, The Undefeated's Jason Reid reported that it was Mahomes' involvement that led to the league's prompt reaction:
Mahomes also told reporters he has since spoken with Goodell (h/t Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star), and he is taking action in other ways:
The reigning Super Bowl MVP released a statement June 1 following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds:
Chauvin is facing second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Mahomes: Watching George Floyd Video 'Hurts Me Too Much to My Soul'