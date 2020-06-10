Patrick Mahomes Says NFL Players Need to Be Role Models amid Racial Injustice

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly become one of the most recognizable players in the NFL, and the 24-year-old isn't going to waste his rapidly growing platform.

During a Wednesday Zoom call, Mahomes discussed the video he appeared in—organized by New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and featuring a slew of other stars—and called for players "to be the role models" in the Black Lives Matter movement:

The video demanded the NFL make a stronger statement against the "systematic oppression of black people," which garnered a response from Commissioner Roger Goodell:

However, The Undefeated's Jason Reid reported that it was Mahomes' involvement that led to the league's prompt reaction:

Mahomes also told reporters he has since spoken with Goodell (h/t Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star), and he is taking action in other ways:

The reigning Super Bowl MVP released a statement June 1 following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds:

Chauvin is facing second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.