MLB Draft Tracker 2020: Live Results and Picks from Round 1

MLB Draft Tracker 2020: Live Results and Picks from Round 1June 10, 2020
The beginning of the 2020 MLB season is currently delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a shortened five-round draft will still take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Detroit Tigers will kick things off in the first round, which will play out in its entirety on Wednesday. Rounds 2-5 will follow on Thursday.
The draft has been shortened from 40 rounds as a cost-cutting measure, per the Associated Press.
Stick right here to get live results from the first round alongside some analysis on a few notable selections.
Round 1
1. Detroit Tigers: Arizona State 3B Spencer Torkelson
2. Baltimore Orioles: Arkansas OF Heston Kjerstad
3. Miami Marlins: Minnesota RHP Max Meyer
4. Kansas City Royals: Texas A&M LHP Asa Lacy
5. Toronto Blue Jays: Vanderbilt SS Austin Martin
6. Seattle Mariners: Georgia RHP Emerson Hancock
7. Pittsburgh Pirates: New Mexico State SS Nick Gonzales
8. San Diego Padres: Independence HS (Thompson's Station, TN) OF Robert Hassell III
9. Colorado Rockies: Spruce Creek HS (Port Orange, FL) OF Zac Veen
10. Los Angeles Angels
11. Chicago White Sox
12. Cincinnati Reds
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Texas Rangers
15. Philadelphia Phillies
16. Chicago Cubs
17. Boston Red Sox
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
19. New York Mets
20. Milwaukee Brewers
21. St. Louis Cardinals
22. Washington Nationals
23. Cleveland Indians
24. Tampa Bay Rays
25. Atlanta Braves
26. Oakland Athletics
27. Minnesota Twins
28. New York Yankees
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
* The Houston Astros were stripped of their first-round pick following MLB's investigation into their sign-stealing schemes during their 2017 World Series-winning season.
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Baltimore Orioles
31. Pittsburgh Pirates
32. Kansas City Royals
33. Arizona Diamondbacks
34. San Diego Padres
35. Colorado Rockies
36. Cleveland Indians
37. Tampa Bay Rays (from St. Louis Cardinals)
LIVE: 2020 MLB Draft
