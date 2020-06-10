MLB Draft Tracker 2020: Live Results and Picks from Round 1

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The beginning of the 2020 MLB season is currently delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a shortened five-round draft will still take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Detroit Tigers will kick things off in the first round, which will play out in its entirety on Wednesday. Rounds 2-5 will follow on Thursday.

The draft has been shortened from 40 rounds as a cost-cutting measure, per the Associated Press.

Stick right here to get live results from the first round alongside some analysis on a few notable selections.

Round 1

1. Detroit Tigers: Arizona State 3B Spencer Torkelson

2. Baltimore Orioles: Arkansas OF Heston Kjerstad

3. Miami Marlins: Minnesota RHP Max Meyer

4. Kansas City Royals: Texas A&M LHP Asa Lacy

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Vanderbilt SS Austin Martin

6. Seattle Mariners: Georgia RHP Emerson Hancock

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: New Mexico State SS Nick Gonzales

8. San Diego Padres: Independence HS (Thompson's Station, TN) OF Robert Hassell III

9. Colorado Rockies: Spruce Creek HS (Port Orange, FL) OF Zac Veen

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Cincinnati Reds

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Texas Rangers

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16. Chicago Cubs

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. New York Mets

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Washington Nationals

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Tampa Bay Rays

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Minnesota Twins

28. New York Yankees

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

* The Houston Astros were stripped of their first-round pick following MLB's investigation into their sign-stealing schemes during their 2017 World Series-winning season.

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Baltimore Orioles

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

32. Kansas City Royals

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

34. San Diego Padres

35. Colorado Rockies

36. Cleveland Indians

37. Tampa Bay Rays (from St. Louis Cardinals)