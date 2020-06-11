Fast-Track to The Show: Which 2020 MLB Draft Picks Will Reach Big Leagues First?

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Round 1 of the 2020 MLB amateur draft is complete. Let the speculation begin.

Prognosticating prospects is a notoriously inexact science, especially since we're focused on guys who have yet to play a professional inning.

But that won't stop us from trying.

Let's glance at the first batch of picks and identify eight first-round selections who should be on the fast track to The Show once baseball resumes.

We considered skill, polish and MLB readiness, and we focused on guys with a relatively short path to regular big league playing time on the clubs that drafted them.