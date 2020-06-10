Memorial Tournament Will Require Fans to Wear Masks, Get Temperature Checks

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Fans who attend the Memorial Tournament next month will be required to wear masks and get their temperatures checked.

Per an official announcement from the tournament (h/t ESPN's Bob Harig), spectators will also have to fill out a health questionnaire and have their face covered.

Memorial Tournament director Dan Sullivan issued a statement about the health and safety protocols in place, via Harig:

"Together with the PGA Tour, who we have worked with jointly with throughout this process, we are looking forward to partnering with state, county and city leadership along with the Memorial COVID-19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented and approved and accepted protocols in place."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that a limited number of fans would be permitted to attend the July 16-19 PGA Tour event being held at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Harig estimated attendance would be capped at around 20 percent.

Per NBC 4 in Ohio, officials announced tickets for the Memorial Tournament sold out.

This week marks the PGA Tour's first tournament back since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off on Thursday, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan telling reporters Wednesday that every player in the field tested negative for COVID-19.