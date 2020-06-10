NASCAR Bans Display of Confederate Flags at All Events and Properties

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR released a statement Wednesday, saying the display of the Confederate flag would be banned from its events and properties.

That comes two days after driver Bubba Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon that he wanted to see the Confederate flag removed from the company's tracks.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," he said. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

