Pro Football HOF Planning to Hold 2020 Enshrinement 'Like We Normally Would'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is moving forward with its originally scheduled plans for the 2020 induction ceremony on Aug. 8.

Hall of Fame president David Baker provided the latest update Wednesday on Good Morning Football, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

"Our plan right now is to go forward as if we're going to have a full ceremony ...just like we normally would. But we also have really five contingency plans that stretch from delaying it for a couple weeks to going all the way to next year. We have had to run financial analysis on that and we have like 17 different partners—including the NFL Network, ESPN and NBC—and so we've had to work it through with those partners. Kind of like the game itself, we have a game plan. We're preparing to move forward. But we're also ready, if we have to call an audible, to go to any contingency."

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes 20 people, including five modern-era players, 10 senior players, three contributors and two coaches.

Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce and Steve Hutchinson are the modern representatives while head coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson will also be inducted in August. The 10 senior players will be inducted in September as part of a Centennial Celebration to honor the NFL's 100th year.

The coronavirus pandemic could cause changes to the schedule, but the organization is currently not making any adjustments.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened to fans Wednesday after being closed since mid-March.

The Basketball Hall of Fame—which has a notable 2020 class that features Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett—already announced it will move back its ceremony to 2021 from its originally scheduled weekend of Aug. 28-30.