Claudell Washington, 17-Year MLB Veteran, Dies at Age 65

Susan Ragan/Associated Press

Claudell Washington, who played for seven teams across a 17-year MLB career, died Wednesday.

"The Rangers extend their condolences to the family of former MLB outfielder Claudell Washington, who passed away this morning at the age of 65," Texas Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake said in a statement.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Washington had an illness for several years.

Washington made two All-Star teams and won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics during his rookie season in 1974. He played for the A's, Rangers, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and California Angels.

A career .278 hitter, Washington hit 164 home runs and recorded 824 RBI. He also stole 312 bases.