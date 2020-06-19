Babe Ruth's 'Finest Known' Gem Mint 10 Autographed Photo Sells for $26,178

Mike Groll/Associated Press

An autographed 8x10 Babe Ruth photograph was sold for $26,178 at auction Friday.

The 29th bid proved to be the winner, besting another offer for $23,798.

Per Lelands listing, the picture includes a Beckett Letter of Authenticity, and the signature by Ruth received a perfect 10 grade (gem mint condition).

The authentication date is Aug. 19, 2019. It's signed "Sincerely, Babe Ruth."

The 1919 season was Ruth's final year with the Boston Red Sox. He led Major League Baseball in on-base percentage (.456), slugging percentage (.657), home runs (29), RBI (113), runs scored (103) and total bases (284).

Following that campaign, then-Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold his contract to the New York Yankees. The Bambino went on to win four World Series titles with the Bronx Bombers and hit 659 homers in 15 seasons after the move.