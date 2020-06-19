Babe Ruth's 'Finest Known' Gem Mint 10 Autographed Photo Sells for $26,178

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

John Cook of Ballston Spa, N.Y., walks atop a billboard featuring baseball legend Babe Ruth after he and co-workers installed it in Half Moon, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll/Associated Press

An autographed 8x10 Babe Ruth photograph was sold for $26,178 at auction Friday.

The 29th bid proved to be the winner, besting another offer for $23,798.

Per Lelands listing, the picture includes a Beckett Letter of Authenticity, and the signature by Ruth received a perfect 10 grade (gem mint condition). 

The authentication date is Aug. 19, 2019. It's signed "Sincerely, Babe Ruth."

The 1919 season was Ruth's final year with the Boston Red Sox. He led Major League Baseball in on-base percentage (.456), slugging percentage (.657), home runs (29), RBI (113), runs scored (103) and total bases (284). 

Following that campaign, then-Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold his contract to the New York Yankees. The Bambino went on to win four World Series titles with the Bronx Bombers and hit 659 homers in 15 seasons after the move.

Related

    Report: MLB Closing AZ, FL Facilities

    League closing spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida for deep cleaning after COVID-19 cases rise

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Closing AZ, FL Facilities

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Won't Counter New Proposal

    League won't make a counteroffer to MLBPA's 70-game proposal, will discuss options moving forward

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Won't Counter New Proposal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Coronavirus Outbreak at Phillies Camp Hits 5 Players

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Coronavirus Outbreak at Phillies Camp Hits 5 Players

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Blue Jays Close Facility After Player Felt COVID-19 Symptoms

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Blue Jays Close Facility After Player Felt COVID-19 Symptoms

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report