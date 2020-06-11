The Fiend and Unexpected Superstars Who Will Make an Impact at WWE Backlash 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view may not necessarily look like a top-end show on the surface, but with several major titles on the line, it could be a landscape-changing event for WWE.

Even if the card doesn't jump off the page, the possibility of other Superstars who aren't scheduled to compete getting involved is undoubtedly present. If they have an impact on the results of Sunday's matches, then it could lead to some significant storylines coming out of the show.

Here are three Superstars who aren't being advertised for Backlash but figure to make their mark on the show in some way.

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen since losing to universal champion Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank on May 10, but there is reason to believe he could make his return at Backlash as The Fiend.

Strowman is scheduled to face The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match at Backlash. The former SmackDown tag team champions have been a thorn in his side since Money in the Bank and could pose a significant challenge Sunday.

Even so, Strowman is expected to beat them and retain the universal title, which would open the door up for him to move on to a different rivalry.

Although The Monster Among Men already beat Wyatt, he has never faced The Fiend, who is an entirely different entity. The character has been a dominant force in WWE, with his only true loss coming against Goldberg, and he would be a threat to Strowman's title reign.

An ideal way to reintroduce The Fiend to the WWE Universe would be to have him appear during Strowman's celebration after beating The Miz and Morrison. That would give fans an unexpected treat and get them geared up for the resumption of the rivalry.

The stage is set for Strowman and The Fiend to run their program through SummerSlam if WWE chooses to go that route, and Backlash is the ideal stage on which to kick-start it.

Lana

With MVP becoming Bobby Lashley's associate over the past few weeks, Lana has essentially been left on the sidelines.

The love-triangle storyline between Lana, Lashley and Rusev was a huge part of WWE programming on Raw for months, but it ultimately fizzled and ended completely when The Bulgarian Brute was released from the company in April.

WWE has continued with the idea that Lana and Lashley are married in kayfabe, but it is clear the creative team is trying to distance them from each other.

MVP has gotten under The Ravishing Russian's skin in recent weeks, and she said on Monday's Raw that she intended to focus on her own career rather than accompanying Lashley any longer.

There has to be a more concrete resolution to the storyline, though, and having Lana get involved at Backlash by costing The All Mighty his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre would be the perfect way to do it.

Not only would it further an angle, but it would also protect Lashley in a sense due to the fact that he wouldn't have to take a completely clean loss to the Scot.

It would leave the door open for The All Mighty to get another title shot in the near future, or it could lead to Lana aligning herself with someone else and being in their corner for a feud with Lashley.

Angel Garza

On Monday's episode of Raw, Andrade beat Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat to earn a title shot against United States champion Apollo Crews at Backlash.

El Idolo and Garza have been at odds lately despite the fact that they're both managed by Zelina Vega, and the latest chapter in their dissension was written Monday when Andrade pinned Garza after KO hit him with a Stunner.

Despite that loss, it is clear WWE has high hopes for Garza. He beat Owens on the May 25 edition of Raw, and he has gotten no shortage of television time since WrestleMania 36.

If the goal is to help Garza take the next step, then having him either purposely or inadvertently cost Andrade his match against Crews at Backlash would go a long way toward accomplishing it.

They could then branch off into their own feud with Vega stuck in the middle and being forced to choose which of her clients she wants to support.

Both Andrade and Garza are oozing with potential, and the latter could have a big babyface run in him if Vega opts to remain loyal to the former.

