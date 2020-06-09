Brandon Marshall 'Ashamed' He Didn't Kneel with Colin Kaepernick in 2016

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall said he was "ashamed" that he didn't take a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick was doing so to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Marshall made his comments on I Am Athlete (17:50 mark):

"The first thing that came to my mind, and I'm just being honest, was: 'I got a mom that don't work. I got a sister with four kids that don't work and I've been taking care of for 10 years. If I take this knee, what will happen?' And I remember feeling so broken and so hurt that that was the first thing that hit my mind. 'Do I kneel for the entire community, or do I stand for my mom, my brother, my sister?' And looking back on it, I am ashamed that I didn't take that knee. But I am so excited now about with the video that just came out with the NFL players, because now I feel like they don't have to make that decision. They don't have to think about that anymore. If they want to take a knee, you think Nike's going to drop them?"

Marshall was referring to a video a number of NFL players released last week demanding the NFL condemn racism and acknowledge the players' right to peacefully protest:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video shortly after, largely repeating the statement the players asked the league to make:

In 2016, Marshall was a member of the New York Jets. He said at the time, as Kaepernick's protest became a hotly debated topic around the country and within the NFL, that he met with team leaders like quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, offensive lineman Nick Mangold and cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie in an effort to keep the locker room united.

Kaepernick's protest became a major divide between those who supported his cause and his right to protest and those who felt kneeling during the anthem was disrespectful to the flag and military.

Given the protests happening around the nation regarding systemic racism and police brutality, Kaepernick's protest has returned to the forefront of the national conversation. Kneeling during the playing of the national anthem has as well, with Washington running back Adrian Peterson saying on Sunday he would "without a doubt" take a knee this season.

It seems likely that many NFL players will join him in an effort to keep these issues in the public spotlight.