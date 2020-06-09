Paul Rochester, DT on Jets' Super Bowl III Winning Team, Dies at Age 81

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former New York Jets defensive tackle Paul Rochester died this weekend, according to the team's website. He was 81.

Rochester played 10 seasons of professional football with the Dallas Texans (1960-62), Kansas City Chiefs (1963) and the Jets (1963-69). He was a starter for the Jets' famous Super Bowl III victory over the Baltimore Colts.

Per Randy Lange of the team's website, Rochester was one of just 20 players to appear in all 10 seasons of the AFL's existence before it merged with the NFL in 1970.

Former Jets public relations director Frank Ramos, who was with the organization when they won Super Bowl III and a high school classmate of Rochester, broke down Rochester's career and impact as a player:

"Paul was an underrated defensive tackle who played a major role on the Jets' Super Bowl championship team. He was a great run stopper who enabled defensive ends Gerry Philbin and Verlon Biggs to rush from the outside and John Elliott, the quick defensive tackle, to rush up the middle. Walt Michaels came up with a scheme to use undersized linebacker Carl McAdams at DT on passing downs, leading the 1968 Jets to have the number one defense in the AFL."

Rochester played his college ball for Michigan State. He was born in Lansing, Michigan. After his playing career, he started his own company, Paul Rochester and Associates, which sold roofing and building supplies. He also worked in real estate.