NFL Free Agency 2020: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen and More

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

It's been roughly three months since the start of 2020 NFL free agency, and while the flow of activity has slowed to a trickle, some quality names are still available on the open market. One of the biggest is pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler who could arguably be a team's marquee signing.

There appear to be two primary reasons why the 27-year-old remains unsigned. The first is that he's coming off an injury-hampered season that saw him participate in 13 games and produce just three sacks. Due to league restrictions on travel and visits, it's difficult for teams to get a good read on his overall health.

The other issue—and perhaps the more important of the two—involves money. It appears that sizeable contract offers from both the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks have not been enough to get his attention.

"My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said on 106.7 The Fan's Chad Dukes vs. The World (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports). "The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered 18 [million], and he has yet to take that."

What's unclear, of course, is the length or the structure of the offers Clowney has received from Cleveland and Seattle. While a short-term "prove-it" deal would make sense, he isn't likely to sign for something like $75 million and five years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And while Cleveland's supposed offer of $18 million might have been for one or two years, that number may be heavily reliant on incentives and bonuses. According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, the offer was worth only $12 million "at its base."

If this is true, the possibility of nearing the $20 million mark would be there but the guarantee of it would not. That could be the sticking point for a player who is clearly looking for some financial security.

Everson Griffen

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is another notable defender who remains on the open market. While he will turn 33 during the 2020 season, he is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl campaign and would be a major asset in the right system.

As is likely the case with Clowney, Griffen's inability to meet with teams in person could be keeping him from signing a contract. According to The Athletic's Chad Graff, the USC product believes he'll be in demand once visits are more realistic:

"Griffen, like many remaining free agents, wants to have in-person visits with teams before deciding where he'll play. Of course, that hasn't been an option for the last two months. But with teams slowly beginning to re-open facilities, his hope is that he'll soon be able to visit different franchises and believes that when he does, there will still be a strong market for him."

Cleveland could also be in on Griffen. Former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is the head coach and defensive coordinator Joe Woods helped coach an aggressive 4-3 based defense with the San Francisco 49ers—a scheme that would heavily favor Griffen.

Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer believes the Avondale, Arizona native could be a prime option, as "the Browns value defensive linemen far above linebackers when it comes to spending."

If Clowney isn't interested in joining Cleveland, Griffen could be the Browns' next top target.

Devonta Freeman

Looking at the offensive side of the ball, former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman appears to be one of the more intriguing options available. Though he had a down year in 2019 and was injured for most of 2018, he is only 28 and has been a 1,000-yard rusher in the past.

The Florida State product recently suggested he could be a fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who added quarterback Tom Brady in free agency. However, as he noted, he would need to be in direct contact with the team for that to happen:

While adding Freeman to a backfield that includes Ronald Jones II and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn would make some sense, head coach Bruce Arians doesn't believe it's financially feasible, per Jon Ledyard of PewterReport.com:

While it's unclear what exactly Freeman is seeking, the Buccaneers are short on cap space. According to Spotrac, Tampa has just over $5 million still available.