Villanova's Jay Wright Says CBB Season Is 'Up in the Air' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 9, 2020

Villanova head coach Jay Wright gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. Villanova won 70-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2019-20 men's and women's college basketball seasons were canceled March 12 prior to most conference tournaments, as well as both NCAA tournaments, because of public health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Villanova men's head coach Jay Wright wouldn't be surprised if those concerns impact the 2020-21 campaign.

"I can't see, right now, having fans [this upcoming season]," Wright told reporters Tuesday. "College basketball is up in the air."

The 58-year-old continued:

Wright's Wildcats were 24-7 and tied with Creighton and Seton Hall atop the Big East when the season was canceled.

Duke men's head coach Mike Krzyzewski commented on the fate of next season in early May on the 94WIP morning show.

"I think college will try to learn from what the professional sports do," Coach K said. "You gotta just be really careful, but again you have to bring things back too. We're gonna watch what the NBA does especially, and I'm sure college football is going to watch what the NFL does."

The NBA approved a 22-team return-to-play plan last week. The league will host the remainder of the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, beginning July 31.

The NCAA Division I Council announced May 20 that basketball student-athletes would be allowed to participate in on-campus voluntary workouts starting June 1 as long as the programs weren't violating any state or federal laws.

