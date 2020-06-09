Nashville Has Expressed Interest in Hosting NFL Draft Again in 2024 or 2025

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft was hosted in Nashville, and the city wants an encore performance.

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation CEO Butch Spyridon confirmed interest in hosting in 2024 or 2025 to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans' official website.

"They have not opened up the bidding process for those years yet," Spyridon told Wyatt. "But we have stayed in touch with the league, and we will continue to do so."

According to Sports Illustrated's Mike Hogan, 600,000 fans attended the 2019 draft in Nashville with a record-most $132.8 million in city revenue from visitors.

For that reason, Spyridon confidently added:

"I'd be more surprised if they don't give us a future date than I would be if we get one. I am very confident we'll get a future year in that window, because they still tell every city they [talk to about the draft]: 'Call Nashville.' I've heard that from the other cities, and I've heard that from the league. So, I'm confident. And in my mind, five years is a really good window as far as repeating something big."

"The NFL Draft in Nashville outperformed even our lofty expectations and set the bar for future NFL events," NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly added.

The 2020 draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but shifted into a virtual event for the first time in league history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will shift to Cleveland next year before giving Las Vegas another try in '22. Kansas City was announced as the '23 draft site in May 2019.