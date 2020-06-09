MLBPA Tells Scott Boras Paying Released MiLB Clients Would Violate Regulations

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball Players Association reportedly told Scott Boras his plan to pay his minor league clients who were released by their teams would be a violation of the union's rules for agents, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Those regulations state: "Any gifts or promise of gifts, of money or of any other thing with an aggregate value exceeding $500 U.S. in any calendar year, by an Expert Agent Advisor to any single player, or any persons related to or associated with such player, are prohibited."

