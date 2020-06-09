MLBPA Tells Scott Boras Paying Released MiLB Clients Would Violate Regulations

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Baseball agent Scott Boras jokes during a news conference at the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. Nationals pitcher and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg agreed to a record $245 million, seven-year contract on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball Players Association reportedly told Scott Boras his plan to pay his minor league clients who were released by their teams would be a violation of the union's rules for agents, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Those regulations state: "Any gifts or promise of gifts, of money or of any other thing with an aggregate value exceeding $500 U.S. in any calendar year, by an Expert Agent Advisor to any single player, or any persons related to or associated with such player, are prohibited."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

