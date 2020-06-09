NASCAR Announces Plan to Allow Fans at Select Races amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Empty stands are viewed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NASCAR announced its plan to bring back spectators to races, beginning with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. 

The 2020 season returned in May after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the first six races have taken place in empty stadiums.

This will change Sunday with 1,000 South Florida military service members invited to be the first guests in attendance. There will be up to 5,000 guests allowed to attend the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.

NASCAR executive vice president Daryl Wolfe broke down the changes:

"We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events. We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events."

All guests will be screened before entering and required to wear masks while maintaining a distance of six feet from others.

Talladega Superspeedway is also set to allow limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots outside the track.

NASCAR will evaluate the effectiveness of these races before expanding fan attendance for future events.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

After the Geico 500, the schedule will feature back-to-back competitions at Pocono Raceway on June 27-28, followed by a trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5. Indianapolis has a capacity of more than 200,000 people, but it's unlikely officials will be able to fill the stadium given safety precautions related to the pandemic. 

Related

    What's Next for Teams Not Invited to Orlando?

    What the eight left-out teams should do during their nine-month hiatus

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What's Next for Teams Not Invited to Orlando?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Jameis Winston dropped 17 pounds, had Lasik and tells B/R why he thinks he's 'better than a lot of starting QBs'

    @TyDunne answered your questions in the comments 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Fournette to Hold 'Peaceful Protest Walk’

    Jaguars RB worked with the police and Mayor to organize a peaceful protest in Jacksonville on Tuesday

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fournette to Hold 'Peaceful Protest Walk’

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Keeping these players should be a top priority 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report