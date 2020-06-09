Indians' Francisco Lindor Donates 150 Shoes to Cleveland Hospital Workers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. The Cubs defeated the Indians 8-5. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor donated 150 pairs of New Balance sneakers to hospital workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients at Marymount Hospital in Cleveland.

"I want to thank you guys for everything you guys are doing for the community of Cleveland. It means a lot. You guys are the true heroes...all of you," Lindor said in a video message to the hospital workers. "I just wanted to help a little bit to make you guys a little more comfortable."

Lindor also participated in a Q&A session with the workers.

The four-time All-Star has spent his entire career in Cleveland since debuting in 2015. 

