Indians' Francisco Lindor Donates 150 Shoes to Cleveland Hospital Workers

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor donated 150 pairs of New Balance sneakers to hospital workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients at Marymount Hospital in Cleveland.

"I want to thank you guys for everything you guys are doing for the community of Cleveland. It means a lot. You guys are the true heroes...all of you," Lindor said in a video message to the hospital workers. "I just wanted to help a little bit to make you guys a little more comfortable."

Lindor also participated in a Q&A session with the workers.

The four-time All-Star has spent his entire career in Cleveland since debuting in 2015.