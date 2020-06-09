Anquan Boldin: 'I Can Tip My Hat' to Roger Goodell for Social Justice Support

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FEDEX - As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, FedEx ensured the safe and on-time delivery of the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience, Presented by Lowe's, in time for Super Bowl LIV on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Anquan Boldin, Super Bowl XLVII Champion, helped with the final delivery at the Miami Beach, Fla. Convention Center. (Omar Vega/AP Images for FedEx)
Omar Vega/Associated Press

Former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin said commissioner Roger Goodell deserves credit for trying to "put his self in our shoes" when it comes to issues of systemic racism and police brutality against black people.

"I can tip my hat to Roger because he's come along on several of those occasions," Boldin said on The Daily Show (7:00 mark). "He's come along with us when we've spoken to people in positions of power. He's come and tried to see, while we were doing court hearings, like what's the process. 

"I can give him kudos for trying to understand what exactly it is that we're talking about, trying to step outside of his self and put his self in our shoes and understand the issues that we're screaming about."

Goodell and the NFL have taken criticism on a number of social justice issues in the past, most notably the handling of national anthem protests. Several star players posted a video last week calling on Goodell to send a stronger message on discrimination and admit the league was wrong in attempting to quell peaceful protests.

Goodell posted a response Friday, admitting mistakes and saying "we encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest." 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Boldin and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins co-founded the Players Coalition, a group of NFL players who have pushed for racial progress at the federal and state levels, in 2017. The NFL partnered with The Players Coalition in November 2017, pledging $89 million over seven years to education, criminal justice reform and social justice projects.

Boldin said Goodell has attended meetings with the coalition and credited the league with helping "lend [their] platform" on social justice causes. 

Related

    It Doesn't Matter If Jimmy G Is a System QB

    @MikeTanier on how the 49ers can replicate their success from last season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    It Doesn't Matter If Jimmy G Is a System QB

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Jameis Winston dropped 17 pounds, had Lasik and tells B/R why he thinks he's 'better than a lot of starting QBs'

    Author @TyDunne will be in the comments answering your questions at 2ET 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Cook Looking for CMC Money

    Dalvin Cook’s camp was looking for $16M/year on new deal, Vikings' first offer was below $10M (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cook Looking for CMC Money

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report