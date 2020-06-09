Rob Gronkowski, Bucs Donate Football Equipment to HS Team Affected by Fire

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he is helping replace football equipment at a local high school that was lost in a fire:

A May fire at Blake High School in Tampa destroyed an equipment shed that housed thousands of dollars worth of football equipment.

"It all could have cost more than $15,000 easily," junior varsity head coach Michael Castellana said, per Josh Fiallo of the Tampa Bay Times. "The budgets are so tight. The money won't be there [in the yearly budget] to replace everything, let alone 25 percent of it."

The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation are teaming up to replace everything that was lost for the football team.

Gronkowski has only been with the Buccaneers since April when he came out of retirement to join former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, but he's already doing a lot to help the community.